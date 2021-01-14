Image: John Paschal/JPI

After all these years, Swamp Girl lives… sort of.

If you like your tales twisted and a little bit tawdry, you’re going to love Kristian Alfonso’s epic new project: Days of Our Lives‘ former Hope will play a woman desperate to keep the secrets of the past from destroying her family’s future in Lifetime’s adaptation of V.C. Andrews’ Landry saga. The four-movie, eight-hour, two-weekend event will kick off with Ruby, based on the first book in the best-selling series, on Saturday, March 20.

Ruby is the story of a young girl (whose name happens to be the title) born in the Louisiana bayou but forced by circumstance to trade her childhood home for a supposedly better life in New Orleans. But anyone familiar with the works of Andrews — who also wrote the notorious Flowers in the Attic series — knows that with these wealthier environs come dark secrets too big to be contained in one book or movie.

Thus, the story will continue on Sunday, March 21, with Pearl in the Mist, followed the next weekend by All That Glitters (Saturday, March 27) and Hidden Jewels (Sunday, March 28).

Alfonso stars as Gladys Tate, the mother of Ruby’s childhood sweetheart who will move heaven and earth to keep the two apart. Why? Well, the would-be lovers may or may not be related.

Ironically, Ruby’s various tormentors love nothing more than to refer to her as “swamp girl,” which Days of Our Lives fans will recall was the original “name” of the character who later turned out to be the daughter of Hope’s doppelgänger, Princess Gina (played, of course, by Alfonso).

Also appearing in the Lifetime series of movies is Lauralee Bell, whose Daphne is married to Ruby’s wealthy father. (Need we even say that, this being a story in which poor Ruby is tortured at every turn, Daphne is a stepmother of the wicked variety?)

Want a preview of the movies — not to mention the frightful look being rocked by Alfonso? Take a peek at the trailer below.

Want a preview of the movies — not to mention the frightful look being rocked by Alfonso? Take a peek at the trailer below.