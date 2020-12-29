Days of Our Lives’ Camila Banus Reveals That Yep, ‘Your Girl Tested Positive’
The actress shed “diamond tears” as she shared the news with her fans.
This year just seems determined to squeeze as much of the awful out of itself as it possibly can. In an Instagram video posted on December 28, Days of Our Lives leading lady Camila Banus (Gabi) revealed that she was the latest soap star to contract the coronavirus that has turned the world upside-down.
“I was traveling, as you guys know, in Florida, got engaged, which is super amazing, and was heading back on the 25th and was not feeling right,” she explained to her followers. “So I went and got myself a COVID test yesterday, and your girl tested positive.” (Prefer happier times? You can watch Banus announce her engagement below.)
Her Symptoms and Their Strange Upside
That was why she’d recorded her message with a diamond-tears filter on — “because it is what it is,” she said. “I’m a strong girl, keeping up with my vitamins. I don’t really have any bad symptoms or anything like that. I have really mild, mild symptoms.
“As you can hear, my voice is a little bit gone,” she added, “and I had some congestion yesterday in my nose.”
Needless to say, the actress was already in quarantine and would be getting tested again in 10 days. “As of now, I’ll be coming up with some fun stuff to do at home,” she remarked.
Banus even managed to find a silver lining in this whole dark, dark cloud. “I can’t lie to you. I’m not really hating not being able to taste or smell,” she admitted, “because I’m kinda eating a bunch of stuff I never really ate before.”
Does Her Fiancé Have It, Too?
Though Banus and her future husband Marlon Aquino are obviously always around one another, “as of now, he has no symptoms, but he may be asymptomatic,” she explained. “I did telehealth, and my doctor said you can assume your partner, especially if you’re cohabitating, has it, and it just makes sense for them to quarantine [and then get tested], so that’s what we’re going to do.”
In the meantime, she is left to wonder how she contracted the virus. “I’ve been wearing a mask,” she said. “You know, I’ve been pretty safe, especially anytime that I’m outdoors or in public. I never take my mask off, I never wear it on wrong.
“I feel like I’ve been pretty dilligent about it,” she went on.
A Fan’s Chance to Sorta Write Days
When a fan asked if Gabi was going to return to Salem carrying Jake’s baby — a storyline idea on which we recently elaborated — Banus took the bait and ran with it. “You know what? If anybody wants to, write a script for me and whoever. We can do it on Zoom,” she said. “I will totally do a read-through of whatever scene you guys want. Send it to my email.” (You can watch Banus’ full announcement below.)
While Banus chills her way to a full recovery at home, perhaps you as well as she would enjoy perusing the below photo gallery of 2020's best and worst in soaps, from the shows' biggest missteps to their greatest achievements.