John Paschal/JPI

Yup, the baby-faced actor now has a new role: Grandpa.

To us, he’s still the young up-and-comer who made a lasting first impression when he joined Days of Our Lives as Lucas in 1993. But Bryan Dattilo is now, in fact, a grandfather.

We’ll give you a minute; we know we needed one. Ready? Let’s continue…

Over the holidays, the fan favorite took to Instagram to introduce his clan’s adorable new addition. “My grandson Alexander Gabriel Dattilo,” he captioned a joyful family photo in which he’s cradling the newborn. “So proud of my family.”

It being the holidays, he added for good measure, “Merry Christmas and happy new year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dattilo Bryan (@bryan.dattilo)

Certainly, it does look like 2021 is going to be a banner year for the father of two. As of December 14, he was back on contract with Days of Our Lives for the first time since his return in 2012. And with frequent leading lady Alison Sweeney set to come roaring back as Sami for her longest run in Salem since 2014 — and “Lumi’s” daughter Allie now at the heart of a polarizing storyline — the stage is set for some intense drama.

On top of all that, the summer of 2021 will see Dattilo celebrating his 10th anniversary with wife Elizabeth, whom he regards as “the most patient woman in the world.

“Thanks,” he told her on the occasion of their ninth anniversary, “for dealing with me and my ways.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dattilo Bryan (@bryan.dattilo)

While we look ahead to what’s next on Days of Our Lives, why not also look back, at least a smidgen, and as 2020 makes its exit, review the soap’s highs and lows of the past 12 months in the photo gallery below.