Jill Johnson/JPI

Salem plans to ring in 2021 with a bang.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for December 28 – January 1, Salem counts down till the New Year, as the announcer promises terror, fun, reunions, and breakdowns by the time 2020 is over. Jack and Kate share a toast, Brady and Chloe move in for a kiss, while Gwen moves in for a smooch with Chad. Tony notes it’s never a dull moment in this little town.

The week prior saw Lani and Eli estranged as Christmas approached, and Doug and Julie put a plan in motion to reunite them at the annual Horton Christmas tree decorating party. Lani’s water broke, which further helped bring her and Eli together, as they welcomed their twins on Christmas Day. The only problem? They had no idea what to name them! This week, Abe presses the couple to make a decision on their babies.

Kate and Jake continued to carry on, with only Gwen knowing what they were up to. However, Anna is onto Gwen’s games. It takes a former homewrecker and schemer to spot another, and she’s on high alert around the nanny. This week Abigail picks up on Jake’s relationship with Kate and confronts him, as Jake later corners Kate about her insistence that they keep their relationship a secret. The newest DiMera thinks Kate is ashamed of him.

Viewers may finally learn what exactly Gwen’s beef with Abigail is before 2020 is up, as Anna warns Abigail that Gwen is obsessed with her family and is psychotic. Abigail and Jack go sleuthing to learn who Gwen really is. Let us know in the comments who you think Gwen is and how she’s connected to the Deveraux clan.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube