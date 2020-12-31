Jill Johnson/JPI

“She’s been crying pretty much for the last year,” the actress notes.

Days of Our Lives’ Allie may be Sami’s daughter, but don’t expect her to turn out to be, so to speak, her mother’s daughter. “She tried the Sami thing,” notes portrayer Lindsay Arnold, alluding to her character’s attempt to repeat history by shooting her rapist. “I wouldn’t say it worked out great for her.

“She kind of left a little bit embarrassed, a little bit like, ‘Why did I do that?’” she continues. “So [although] I’m glad she tried it out… I think she might stick to the more Lucas side of her” going forward.

More: Robert Scott Wilson previews Ben’s 2021

Taking after her more levelheaded father is probably the better bet for Allie in the long run. But that’s not to say that she wouldn’t benefit from being at least a smidgen more like her feisty mom. “I would love to throw a little more Sami in there,” says Arnold. “Kind of get Allie to be a little more tough.

“She’s been crying pretty much for the last year,” she adds, “so I’d love to see her get a little bit like, ‘All right, let’s get tough. Let’s switch it up.’”

More: Days star’s romantic engagement story

Tough would have been exactly what Arnold had needed to be when she joined the cast — had she realized just how significant her part really was. “It’s nice that the show moves so fast, because I think I would have been a lot more overwhelmed if I had time to really research,” she says. “I kind of was doing my research as I was already filming, so I was easing into meeting everyone… while also starting to kind of grasp the depth of the history of this show and how special it is.

“Luckily for me, I was working a lot in the beginning, so I didn’t have enough time to really worry or [feel] all this pressure,” she continues. “But there definitely was pressure as I was learning, ‘Oh my God, I’m a really important part of this important family — two important families.’ It was a lot!”

The soap newcomer certainly handled it with aplomb — so much so that we can’t wait to see what she does next with Allie. To tide us over until we find out what’s ahead, let’s look back, why don’t we, with a comprehensive, photo-filled review of Days of Our Lives’ 2020 twists of plot.