Jill Johnson/JPI

Don’t miss the holidays in Salem.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for December 21 – 25, it’s Christmas in Salem, which means a time for reunions and rejoicing. Will returns to town to visit Allie and his family for the holidays, and Ben joins the Hortons as they gather to decorate the tree with the Horton Christmas ornaments. Ben has been having a tough time moving on after Ciara’s death, and the holiday season is bound to be tough for him.

In what’s become a holiday tradition for Steve, he dresses up as Patchy Claus to hand out presents to the children at Salem University Hospital. You can be sure that someone will also read the Christmas story to the kids as well.

Chloe, who has been doing a bang-up job at Basic Black working with Brady and Nicole at Basic, joins Philip for Christmas at the Kiriakis mansion. Seeing that Victor despises her with a passion, we doubt he will be feeling very merry. He’s also slowly catching on to the fact that Philip is up to no good at Titan, but as of yet, nobody has figured out he’s laundering Ava’s money there. And if Chloe wasn’t enough to give Victor a headache for the holidays, Bonnie joins Justin at the mansion for the festivities.

After their last wedding was thwarted by Jan kidnapping Belle and taking her place, Shawn surprises Belle with a holiday proposal and a spontaneous wedding. Hopefully, this one will go off as planned.

With Eli and Lani still estranged after Eli betrayed his wife and put her bestie Kristen behind bars, Lani goes into labor over the holiday week. Valerie and Abe are on hand to welcome their grandchildren into the world. Can Christmas, and the birth of their children, bring Eli and Lani back together?

Finally, the holidays work their magic with reunions for Kristen and Brady, and Ben and Ciara… but both may simply be a Christmas dream. You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn what Marlena asks of John in the spirit of the holidays.

