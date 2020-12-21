Jill Johnson/JPI

Salem welcomed romance and returns, while issuing a few goodbyes and crazy twists.

2020 has not been a normal year. Not in real or reel life. Fortunately, while the entertainment industry completely shut down, and the other soap operas were forced to air classic episodes for months, Days of Our Lives never missed a beat. Their months-ahead taping schedule made it possible for the NBC soap opera, which celebrated 55 years on the airwaves this year, to entertain us with new episodes while we were all stuck inside.

When Days of Our Lives did start airing their episodes under the new safety protocols, there weren’t too many differences. There may have been fewer kissing and sex scenes at first, but, unlike the CBS soap operas, the actors have been allowed to stand next to each other and even touch, hug and kiss (in character) on occasion. Likewise, viewers may not have been treated to a traditional Thanksgiving episode, due to big group scenes being frowned upon, but Jennifer and Jack’s anniversary party did include several (sorta) socially distanced attendees.

There was also a bit of a casting shakeup in 2020 for the NBC soap opera. Greg Vaughan (Eric), Melissa Reeves (Jennifer), and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) left the soap on their own accord, while others, such as Chandler Massey (Will) and Freddie Smith (Sonny), were written out. More actors announced their exits — Galen Gering (Rafe), Camila Banus (Gabi) — only to return later in the year. Victoria Konefal also took her leave, but with Ciara’s fate up in the air, and the actress returning for an episode here and there, fans remain hopeful she’ll be back full-time one day.

The rest of Days of Our Lives in 2020 welcomed back the Last Blast Crew and the returned-from-the-dead Ava Vitali. There was also a polarizing story of Allie accusing Tripp of rape, a lot of heartbreak surrounding baby Mickey/Rachel, several weddings, tons of brainwashing, and much more.

While we look forward to what 2021 has in store for Salem, take a look through our photo gallery below of the stories that dominated 2020 and tell us what your favorite and least favorite moments were.

