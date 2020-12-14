Jill Johnson/JPI

“As I witnessed the grace she showed during her illness she became my hero,” Stephen Nichols said of his late sibling.

“She was a beautiful person,” Days of Our Lives actor Stephen Nichols (Steve) said in a very special tribute to his sister Penny, who passed away at 71 years old on Thursday, December 10. Nichols took to his Instagram to share a touching video homage to his late sibling in a series of photos dating back to their childhood set to music.

Nichols, who also played Young & Restless’ Tucker McCall and General Hospital’s Stefan, added his own words to the bittersweet video, which began, “My dear sister, Penny. She was a beautiful person,” and continued on to describe her as “vibrant and funny.” Using a photo of Penny wearing a mischievous expression as a child, he added, “And fun-loving.”

The tribute went on to recall how Penny’s “smile lit up many a room and warmed the hearts of so many,” and how she fought for the ones she loved. Her grateful brother also remembered, “She cared for our mom in her final years and gave her the most comfortable life.”

The bond of a brother and sister is incredibly close, and in Nichols’ own heartbreaking words, “When we were children, she was my protector. As I witnessed the grace she showed during her illness she became my hero.” He concluded by noting Penny would be in his heart forever and always.

Numerous Days of Our Lives co-stars expressed their condolences and support including Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Tamara Braun (Ava), Stacy Haiduk (Kristian), Lucas Adams (Tripp), Eric Martsolf (Brady), and of course Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), who posted, “Oh my love… I wrap my arms around you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Nichols (@stephen_e_nichols)

In her memoriam, Penny Spiegel was remembered as “a true symbol of impeccable style and taste,” and “a proud champion of women’s causes.” She was a “voracious reader,” who also “loved theater, musicals, movies and documentaries as well as rock and roll,” and who attended Woodstock in 1969.

Penny was survived by her husband, Jerry Spiegel, their son Zach Spiegel, and brothers Nichols and Zach Zunis.

Feel free to browse the Days of Our Lives 55th anniversary gallery below.