Tony and Anna return home for the holidays.

In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for December 14 – 18, as Christmas approaches, families across Salem reunite or try to, for the holidays. Jennifer continues to remain suspicious that Jack and Kate are still carrying on together, and is unsure she’ll ever be able to trust him again. This week, Jack continues to make small gestures towards Jennifer, including presenting her with a present.

Tony and Anna make their way back to Salem. As Abigail welcomes Anna home, Kristen is thrilled to receive a visit from her brother. Speaking of brothers, look for Tony to meet Jake, the other brother.

Gwen has been continuing with her scheme to destroy Abigail’s life by planting doubts in Chad’s head about Abby and Jake’s relationship. She’s also been playing Jennifer and Jack against one another, while Kate became suspicious of the nanny’s real motives. She’s not the only one as Anna seems to be onto Gwen’s games as well, which include getting caught under the mistletoe with Chad.

After Steve and Kayla learned Ava was alive, a deal was struck in which Kayla wouldn’t press charges against Ava for kidnapping her if Ava didn’t stop Joey from being released from prison. Joey was reunited with his parents and is finally home this week. But Ava’s presence in Salem could damper the holidays for this family.

Claire and Charlie have been growing closer over the past few weeks, and he’s got a Christmas surprise for her. She’s not the only one Charlie surprises, as the Titan intern pays a visit to Ava.

