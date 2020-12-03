Image: ABC

Days of our Lives star goes Instagram official with her new love.

Just a week after Dancing With the Stars ended, Days of Our Lives alum Chrishell Stause (Jordan) has revealed she is dating one of the dance pros from the popular competition television show. Given that her extremely good-looking DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, split from his wife during the time the performances were airing, speculation was rife that Stause and Savchenko’s chemistry on the dance floor may have translated to something more behind-the-scenes. After all, it wasn’t that long ago, the soap opera and Selling Sunset star signaled that she was ready to open herself up to love again following the very public break-up of her marriage to Young & Restless alum Justin Hartley (Adam Newman), who had already moved on with another Y&R alum, Sofia Pernas (Marisa).

However, when the reveal came, it was not Savchenko, but Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe who was cuddled up with Stause in the photo as they went Instagram official on Wednesday, December 2. Motsepe, who has been with the show since 2014, is 31 years old; eight years younger than 39 year old Stause. The South African dancer was paired with another soap opera alum, Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley, Another World) during the most recent season of DWTS and the pair was eliminated fairly early on.

Motsepe shared the photo with a simple red heart as a caption, and Stause responded with red hearts of her own. Several of the Dancing With the Stars cast members jumped into the comment section to express their approval. Nev Schulman gushed, “THIS. IS. SO. CUTE.” Fellow competitors leaving their enthusiastic support through emojis included, The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jeannie Mai, as well as pros, Emma Slater, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, and of course, Gleb Savchenko, who remarked, “Love you guys!!!”

It’s terrific to see Chrishell finally getting some happiness after her painful divorce and while still mourning the death of her mother, who passed away after a battle with cancer in July.

Check out the gallery below to see photos of soap star splits.