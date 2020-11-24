Hallmark

Days of Our Lives fave stars in another Hallmark holiday movie with a twist.

Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas movie event is in full-swing, and Days of Our Lives fan favorite Alison Sweeney (Sami) is starring in a premiere this week. To celebrate being a part of the network’s seven night Thanksgiving special, the actress stopped by Home & Family today to talk about her new original feature Good Morning Christmas with co-hosts Cameron Mathison (All My Children’s Ryan) and Debbie Matenopoulos.

In a preview for Sweeney’s appearance, it was pointed out that the movie “hits very close to home” for the show and the actress joked with Mathison and Matenopoulos, “I was just channeling you both. I just want you to know, we were thinking about you every day,” leaving Matenopoulos to reply, “Oh my gosh, I can’t wait to see this movie now.” Watch the full Home & Family segment in the video below.

In Good Morning Christmas, which airs Wednesday, November 25 at 8:00 PM, Sweeney plays Melissa Merry with Marc Blucas as Brian Bright — two TV hosts who can’t seem to get along. When they are forced to attend a small-town festival and act as though they like each other, the outcome leaves both very surprised at the feelings the charade ignites.

Guiding Light alum Bethany Joy Lenz (Michelle) also appeared in today’s episode to discuss Five Star Christmas, which premieres Friday, November 27 at 8:00 PM, where she plays Lucy opposite former Days of Our Lives actor Victor Webster (Nicholas) as Jake. Lucy tries to save her family’s business and help from Jake, who happens to be a critic, could be all she needs — literally.

Earlier this month, General Hospital’s Ryan Paevey (Nathan) revealed his romantic comeback on Home & Family and fellow soap alum Jen Lilley invited fans to help her make holiday wishes come true. If it’s more new movies you want this season, be sure to watch Lilley and Days of Our Lives’ Trevor Donovan (Jeremy) in USS Christmas on Hallmark Channel’s sister station Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, November 28 at 10:00 PM.

Speaking of the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network, Sweeney has also teamed up with her former Days of Our Lives co-star Kristian Alfonso in her latest Chronicle Mysteries series installment, where she plays Alex McPherson with Alfonso appearing as Sheriff Williams. Sweeney shared her excitement in a behind-the-scenes photo with her pal and gushed, “Welcome to the @hallmarkmovie family!!!”

Video: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries/YouTube