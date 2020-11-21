Days of Our Lives Weekly Preview: Shawn is Forced to Marry Jan — Plus, Rafe and Gabi Return!
Jill Johnson/JPI
Salem celebrates Thanksgiving though not everyone is happy this year.
In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for the week of November 23 – 27, the holiday season is upon us, and Jack is given the cold shoulder from Julie when he shows up at the Horton house for Thanksgiving. Why he thought Jennifer’s family would be open and welcoming to him after his one-night affair with Kate came out is anyone’s guess. However, it appears both his children do reach out to him this week. Perhaps this family can mend itself in time for the holidays after all.
Roman is shocked to run into Rafe, who is finally back in Salem. He and his sister Gabi had to flee town when their father Eduardo’s latest mistake had their entire family targeted by the people Eduardo crossed. Meanwhile, Rafe’s sister Gabi storms into the DiMera mansion, shocking Chad, and making holiday demands as if she had never left the place.
After surprising Belle on her wedding day with a gun, Jan and Belle fought, and later Jan took Belle’s place at her wedding to Shawn. Shawn, and the rest of the family, were stunned when he unveiled his bride to be only to see Jan. This week it appears Shawn is forced to go through with marrying Jan in order to save the woman he truly loves. As crazy Jan makes demands, Eli and Brady make a shocking discovery.
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn what is on Gabi’s agenda as she returns to town. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. Finally, browse our gallery of the most handsome leading men from soap operas.
