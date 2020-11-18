Days of Our Lives Alum True O’Brien Celebrates Real-Life Beau Casey Moss on His Birthday: ‘Every Year, You Grow More Handsome’
Jill Johnson/JPI
“Cheers,” she said, “to another trip around the sun.”
You didn’t think that the Internet would let Days of Our Lives fan favorite Casey Moss turn 27 without a bit of hoopla, did you? Because it didn’t.
On the contrary, on November 16, the day the actor blew out the candles on his birthday cake, former castmate and real-life girlfriend True O’Brien (ex-Paige) took to Instagram to say, “Happy birthday, my love.
More: Camila Banus’ teases Gabi’s explosive return
“Every year, you grow more and more handsome,” she added. “Cheers to another trip around the sun.”
That O’Brien would want to let her feelings be known on her fella’s special day is no surprise. To scroll through Moss’ Instagram feed is to know that pretty much any time that they spend together is amazing.
Recently, the actor has been busy promoting The Last Champion, the wrestling drama that he filmed with Yellowstone standout Cole Hauser, and his hard-rock band, Inner Echo.
He’s also, of course, been busy with his return to Days of Our Lives as JJ, who thankfully appears to have gotten over Haley’s death — to the point that he’s shown an interest in bad girl Gwen, who, unless we miss our mark (and has that ever happened?), is going to turn out to be his sister.
While you’re here, check out the below photo gallery, which takes you through 55 — count ’em, 55 — years of Days of Our Lives’ romances and revenge plots — also, you know, everything in between. Then hit the comments with your own birthday wishes for Moss.