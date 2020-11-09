Hallmark

Former soap opera star takes time out to help spread holiday cheer.

On Monday November 9, Days of Our Lives alum Jen Lilley (Theresa) stopped by Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family to chat with co-hosts Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison (All My Children’s Ryan) and joined Balsam Hill CEO Mac Harman to spread some holiday cheer through Operation Christmas: Is Not Cancelled. The project supports our United States Troops, children in need and Toys for Tots. Lilley alerted her followers on Instagram of what went down after her episode aired by sharing a video captioned, “East Coast! What did you think of @homeandfamilytv with @balsamhill ? Aren’t they the best? Also they got their @christmasisnotcancelled sweatshirts! Did you get yours? LOVE my @homeandfamilytv family and all their support always.”

Another post showed the actress posed in front of a beautifully decorated Balsam Hill tree, a company known for their high quality Christmas trees and accessories.

During the show, viewers received an inside look as to how they could not only win the ultimate Christmas, filled with cash prizes, trees, decorations and more, but by donating to the cause, which in turn helps to celebrate the holidays with someone else by making wishes come true… If you want the chance to win and make another family happy at the same time — and who wouldn’t? — stop on over to Operation Christmas: Is Not Cancelled for more information today! For each sweepstakes entry, 10% of the purchase price will be donated to the USO (the country’s leading organization that serves U.S. military men, women and their families during their time in uniform), from October 19 through December 10.

Home & Family airs Monday through Friday at 10:00 AM. The last time Lilley appeared on the series she talked about her 2019 holiday movie Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday and surprised 10 lucky viewers with cards signed by over 40 Hallmark stars. These days the actress is enjoying a little holiday cheer of her own and happily announced to the world that she and her husband recently adopted their second son.

Stay tuned for Lilley’s new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature USS Christmas this month and view photos from this year’s Hallmark Christmas movies in our galley below. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube