Jill Johnson/JPI

The return of Ava Vitali.

In the Days of Our Lives extended spoiler video for the week of November 9 – 13, Belle appears to propose marriage to Shawn. Claire tempts Theo with a second chance and a kiss. Charlie is disappointed. Ava Vitali is alive and back in Salem to make sure things go her way. And Philip looks poised to kill Xander… Plus! Melinda Trask pays Allie an official visit to talk. Steve informs Tripp that a decision has been made on whether or not to file criminal charges against him. Jennifer rails at Jack for sleeping with another woman while she was in a coma and slaps him. Jack lashes out at Abigail and blames her for all of this chaos. Abby is in shock that her father blames her. Finally, Jack lets Jennifer know that she deserves to know the whole truth, as the promo flashes to Jack with Kate.

In a recap of what happened last week, Tripp maintained he never slept with Allie, even after the DNA test showed he was the father of Henry. Eli continued to keep the truth from Lani about his involvement in convincing Kristen to turn herself in. Shawn stopped Ben from killing Vincent, who again swore he killed Ciara. JJ returned to town for his parents’ anniversary party, a surprise arranged by Gwen. However, the real surprise came when Gwen arranged for Abigail to discover a letter from Jack to Kate containing a huge secret.

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn who advises Claire about Charlie.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube