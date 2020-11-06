Jill Johnson/JPI

The women in Salem are calling the shots.

In the Days of Our Lives spoiler video for the week of November 9 – 13, Belle gets down on one knee in front of Shawn. Claire suggests to Theo that they give things another try and they kiss. Charlie arrives with flowers and looks disappointed. Ava is back and tells Philip that she’s there to ensure he does what she wants. And Philip grabs a fireplace poker and appears poised to strike Xander from behind with it.

In a recap of what happened last week, Tripp was stunned and confused when the DNA test results showed he was the father of Allie’s baby. Only Steve stood by his side when he swore he never had sex with Allie, and it created a strain on his marriage to Kayla.

Lani remained puzzled by Kristen turning herself in and confessing to stabbing Victor. Eli continued to keep the truth from her about why Kristen changed her mind, and Brady came close to telling all to Lani.

Shawn located Ben holding Vincent at gunpoint, and Vincent told them that Ciara begged for her life before he shot her at point-blank range. Ben was jailed, and his friend Jake bailed him out.

JJ Deveraux returned to town, a surprise arranged by Gwen, for Jack and Jennifer’s big anniversary celebration. Theo Carver also returned to Salem with JJ. Before the party, Gwen arranged for Abigail to discover a letter from Jack to Kate which floored her. At the party, she revealed that she knew what happened between Jack and Kate.

Video: Days of Our Lives/YouTube