Days of Our Lives Spoiler Video: Vincent Stuns Ben With News While Tripp is Shocked by What Allie Reveals

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn what Jennifer worries about. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter . Finally, browse our gallery of soap siblings.

In a recap of what happened last week, Rolf tried to implant a clone of Stefano into Kayla but failed as Steve managed to rescue her in time. Clyde kidnapped Henry, who was used as leverage by Orpheus to force Marlena to get Christian released from Bayview. However, Kate was able to get Henry back from Clyde and then proceeded to shoot him in the arm. Meanwhile, John got the upper hand on Orpheus and tied him up after Christian punched his father during their reunion. And on the day of Ciara’s memorial, Hope left a goodbye letter to Jennifer and she left Salem, while Ben kidnapped Vincent at gunpoint from the Salem PD.

In the Days of Our Lives extended spoiler video for the week of November 2 – 6, JJ and Theo both return to Salem just in time for Jack and Jennifer’s big celebratory party, which marks the anniversary of Jennifer coming out of her coma. At the party Gwen pushes Abigail to speak, and she announces she knew what her father did while her mother was in a coma. At the hospital, Lani tells Eli that he was talking in his sleep. When he asks what he said, she reveals, “I’m sorry Kristen.” Jake tells Kate that he prefers bad girls and asks, “Know any?” As Ben holds Vincent at gunpoint, Vincent blurts out, “I haven’t told you everything.” Tripp is stunned when Allie tells him, “Why in the hell would you agree to a DNA test that proves that you’re lying.” Tripp is left confused and asks, “What DNA test?”

1 / 20 <p>Some sisters share secrets, clothes, recipes. But not the Logan girls — they tend to share men. And by “share,” we really mean “fight tooth and manicured nail over.” If we’re not mistaken, Ridge Forrester still has the scratch marks to prove it.</p>

2 / 20 <p>The twin daughters of Thomas John Devane originally thought that their mother was Charlotte. But — as if a soap character’s mother is <em>ever</em> who they think it is! — she turned out to actually be their aunt; the lookalikes’ mom was a cousin of Charlotte’s husband. What a <em>General Hospital</em> mouthful, eh?</p>

3 / 20 <p>Though Jack was adopted by Harper Deveraux, his biological parents are the same as Steve’s — Duke Earl and Jo Johnson. And that’s pretty much all the brothers have in common. Honestly, it’s a miracle that these two are speaking, considering that after Jack’s wife, Kayla, cheated with Steve, her spouse retaliated by raping her and having Steve beaten to a pulp.</p>

4 / 20 <p>The Abbott kids are a Whitman’s sampler of biological/half brothers and sisters. Jack, Ashley and Traci are all Dina Abbott Mergeron’s kids, with Jack and Traci’s father being John Abbott, and Ashley’s, Brent Davis. Billy is also John’s son, but <em>his</em> mother is Jack’s old flame, Jill Foster! So score one for Traci, who often felt as though she was an outcast among her siblings; at least she always knew who her parents were. The same can’t be said for Ashley and Jackie Boy, who some would say had it coming, considering that he hooked up with Jill <em>while</em> she was his stepmother! (Foreshadowing of his fling with Gloria, perhaps?)</p>

5 / 20 <p>This foursome grew up believing that they shared the same parents, Eric and Stephanie Forrester. But that turned out to be no truer than the tall tale their folks told about Santa Claus preferring to be left martinis instead of cookies. In 2001, the family tree was shaken to its roots when it was revealed that Massimo Marone was Ridge’s biological father, making Stephanie’s favorite son Thorne, Kristen and Felicia’s half brother.</p>

6 / 20 <p>Yes, there <em>were</em> mobsters in Port Charles well before Sonny Corinthos, and these two are the offspring of one — the ill-fated Victor Jerome. Not much is known about Julian’s mother (gotta love our <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/538107/12-soap-opera-tropes-we-could-use-a-break-from/" target="_blank">soap tropes</a>), but we have at least been told that Victor had Ava with Delia Coleridge, who was basically the Nelle Benson of <em>Ryan’s Hope </em>in the 1970s and ’80s.</p>

7 / 20 <p>These half brothers share a mother in Kate Roberts, who had Philip with Victor Kiriakis (not through conventional means, but that’s a whole other story!) and Lucas with Bill Horton, who she “assumed” was his father — but once claimed that she couldn’t be sure. Mm-hmm. Yeah, we’ve never heard <em>that</em> before…</p>

8 / 20 <p>Sharon Newman’s kids are half brother and sisters… who are fully invested in one another’s lives. Mariah’s — and late twin Cassie’s — father was Frank Barritt (RIP). Noah and Faith’s father is Nick Newman. And all of their next stepfather? For the moment, it looks like it’ll be Rey Rosales. (Note: subject to change. Often.)</p>

9 / 20 <p>Though born less than a year apart, Ridge and Taylor’s kids are as different as night and… well, dusk. Steffy’s hatched a scheme or two in her day, but at least she’s never let her own sibling start raising a child that she knew actually belonged to their stepsister. (Or, for that matter, taken home a mannequin in the image of the object of her obsession!)</p> <p> </p>

10 / 20 <p>The Davis girls, as they’re called, are half sisters. Their mother is Alexis Davis (duh), who had Sam with mobster Julian Jerome, Kristina with kingpin Sonny Corinthos and Molly with shady lawyer Ric Lansing. So, uh, yeah… Alexis has a thing for bad boys and has never been shy about having one’s child — or two’s or three’s — to prove it.</p>

11 / 20 <p>You wanna hear about hard times, you sit down with the late Shawn and Caroline Brady’s offspring. Kayla’s true love, Steve Johnson, has been both “dead” <em>and</em> Stefano DiMera (don’t ask!), and Roman’s life — and <em>wife</em>! — were assumed for five years by a clueless John Black.</p>

12 / 20 <p>You would think that having spent so many years in Genoa City, the Winters brothers would have no mysteries left to flummox us. But even after Neil’s death (in the wake of portrayer <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/534484/yrs-kristoff-st-john-dead-at-52/" target="_blank">Kristoff St. John’s passing</a> on February 3, 2019), we still don’t know who Malcolm’s mother was. Their father was Ellis; Neil’s mother, Lucinda… but Malcolm’s mother? That remains a question mark.</p>

13 / 20 <p>Bill Spencer’s sons — the former with Kelly Cooper, the latter with Quinn Fuller — didn’t even know the other existed until they were adults. Still, the ick factor was as high as the OMG quotient for Wyatt when he discovered in 2016 that his mom had kidnapped an amnesiac Liam and convinced him that they were a happily married couple — all to facilitate her son’s relationship with his sib’s then-true love, Steffy!</p>

14 / 20 <p>Carly Corinthos’ older kids — Michael with A.J. Quartermaine and Josslyn with Jasper (ha) Jacks — have at best a “complicated” lineage. Mom once claimed that BFF Jason Morgan was Michael’s biodad. And that’s just for starters. No wonder they cling to one another like life rings on a sinking ship! No one but each other truly understands the insanity that has been their lives.</p>

15 / 20 <p>John Black had Belle with Marlena Evans and Brady with Isabella Toscano but loves them equally. So how come Belle’s been given a few nicknames by her father — Izzy and Tink, to begin with — and Brady, none? Not to worry, we can fix that. Let’s call him… um… Mr. Falls in Love Too Easily or Mr. Let’s Play a Drinking Game Every Time Life Rains On Your Parade. That’s the ticket!</p>

16 / 20 <p>The Newmans are less a “blended” family than a “completely-mixed-up” one. The Fab Four all have Victor Newman as their father. But Nick and Victoria’s mother is Nikki, Abby’s is Ashley Abbott, and Adam’s is the late Hope Wilson. We can only assume that somewhere at the ranch, there’s a diagram of the family tree that allows guests to figure out who’s related to who and how before interacting with anyone.</p>

17 / 20 <p>Imagine the Avant sisters’ surprise when they discovered in 2015 that their holier-than-thou father, Julius, hadn’t just had an affair with Lucy Thompson but that that fling had given them a half sister, skanky Sasha. Daddy Dearest was lucky his daughters didn’t join forces with scorned wife Vivienne and tell him to ride his high horse right outta town!</p>

18 / 20 <p>Gregory Chase’s sons — half brothers born to TBD and Jackie Templeton, respectively — are catnip to the ladies of Port Charles. Sure, the sibs often argue about their parents, but who <em>wouldn’t</em> want to attend a family dinner with the lizard-loving doctor or the cuff-me-in-a-sexy-way PCPD detective? Wait, would you <em>really</em> have to think about that one? </p>

19 / 20 <p>If Jack and Jennifer Deveraux’s son had ever wished for a sibling besides sister Abigail, he was lick out of shuck — that is, unless you counted that period when Abby grew the family tree, in a sense, by sprouting branches for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/566892/days-of-our-lives-abigail-dimera-craziest-moments/" target="_blank">“Gabby” and Dr. Laura</a>.</p>