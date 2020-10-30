Jill Johnson/JPI

A party is planned in honor of Jack and Jen.

In the Days of Our Lives spoiler video for the week of November 2 – 6, Casey Moss returns as JJ for his parents’ Jack and Jennifer’s big celebratory back. Theo is also back in Salem, now played by Cameron Johnson. And Gwen pushes Abigail to say something at the celebration, so she reveals she knows what happened with her dad while her mother was in a coma.

In a recap of what happened last week, during the blackout, Rolf cornered Kayla at the hospital and revealed his plan to impregnate her with a clone of Stefano. He drugged her and almost succeeded with the procedure, but Steve was able to figure out Rolf had Kayla and rescued his Sweetness.

Clyde, posing as a worker from the gas and electric company, gained access to Nicole and Allie’s apartment and kidnapped Henry. Orpheus then told John and Marlena he would only return Henry if Marlena sprung his son Christian from Bayview. Surprisingly, Christian wanted nothing to do with his father but agreed to meet with him to help her get Henry back. Orpheus wanted his son to go get his own son David back from his sister so they could all be a family, but Christian decked his father, allowing John to get the upper hand and tie Orpheus up. In the process, Christians fled. Meanwhile, Kate came face to face with Clyde and Henry in the park and was able to talk Clyde into handing over her great-grandson. She then pulled a gun on him and shot him in the arm, allowing him to be taken into custody. Later, Kate vowed to make Tripp pay after learning he raped Allie.

Brady was furious with Eli for forcing Kristen to turn herself in to save Lani but promised Kristen he would never tell Lani what Eli had done. On the day of Ciara’s memorial, Jen received a letter from Hope tearfully telling her that she couldn’t bring herself to attend the service, and had left town. Meanwhile, Ben put his plan to break Vincent out of jail into motion and exact his revenge.

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn who comes to Ben’s aid. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. Finally, browse our gallery of soaps’ biggest teen idols.

