Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of Our Lives star shares sexy selfies and co-stars drop birthday love her way.

Days of Our Lives’ actress Victoria Konefal just celebrated her 24th birthday and shared a series of selfies dolled up in black leather from West Hollywood’s Soho House to commemorate the occasion. She also shared a life lesson to mark the milestone, which takes place amid a tough year of lockdowns and social distancing. Konefal stated, “24 today and I couldn’t be more grateful for another year of life. If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that nothing is guaranteed so we must learn to appreciate every moment we’ve got, ESPECIALLY on the bad days.”

Beautiful inside and out, the Days star didn’t make her birthday all about herself as she also extended appreciation through a message to those she cares about and was missing on her big day; “To my loved ones, thank you for being the best people I could surround myself with. Wish I could celebrate with every single one of you but we are still [social distancing] so that will just have to wait. Wishing everyone lots of love and joy.”

But it was a certain sexy celebrity who dropped birthday wishes that made Konefal’s day extra-special. She gushed, “Side note- #tayediggs wished me a happy birthday so my day is made. That is all.” Lucky girl!

No less important were the well wishes from her Days of Our Lives co-stars as Sal Stowers (Lani), Paul Telfer (Xander), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Shawn Christian (Daniel), Lindsay Arnold (Allie), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Thia Megia (Haley), Chrishell Stause (Jordan), and Brock Kelly (Evan/Christian) all dropped into the comment section to leave some birthday love.

Earlier this month, Konefal confirmed she was taking a break from Days of Our Lives, where her character, Ciara Brady, is presumed dead at the moment. A ‘break’ indicates she’ll be back, which will make fans of Ciara, and the pairing of Ben and Ciara, very happy when the time comes.

Drop your birthday wishes for Victoria Konefal in the comment section below and don't miss Ben and Ciara's love story photo gallery.