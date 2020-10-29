XT Arroyo/JPI

It’s a look that fans of Hope Brady know well.

Ever since Days of Our Lives‘ Kristian Alfonso revealed on Instagram that she’d be playing Sheriff “No Relation to Hope” Williams in an upcoming installment of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Chronicle Mysteries series, we’ve delighted in every new tease that she’s shared. And the latest may be the most fun one yet.

On October 28, the actress Instagrammed a photo taken on location in Canada with co-star Lochlyn Munro, aka the Black Hood killer of Riverdale fame. “Hmm,” she laughingly captioned the scene shot. “Oh nooo — the sideways glance! Is she buying what he’s selling?”

Judging from the way Sheriff Williams’ eyebrow is heading toward an arched position, nope. And it’s probably a good thing that she’s skeptical, too. As follower nakanoodle pointed out, one should “never buy what he’s selling in any movie. He’s always the bad guy.”

“Is he?” replied Alfonso. “But that’s jumping to a conclusion.” Clearly, Sheriff Williams was going to conduct a thorough investigation before deciding anyone’s guilt or innocence.

Only two days earlier, the Days of Our Lives alum, whose exit we’re still not over, thank you very much, had shared another behind-the-scenes image, this one with Alison Sweeney (Sami), who not only stars in the TV-movie series but co-created and executive-produces it. “A great way to start the week,” wrote Alfonso. “Sunshine, a chill in the air… ahhh… and working beside my dear friend.”

If anyone was as stoked about the Days of Our Lives reunion as fans were, it was Alfonso and Sweeney’s Salem family, including Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Tamara Braun (Ava). “So much fun for you guys,” commented Mary Beth Evans (Kayla). “That’s just great. I love it.”

Added Lauren Koslow (Kate): “Even the photo looks mysterious. Look forward to seeing it.”

The Chronicles Mysteries marks Alfonso’s first post-Days of Our Lives role. But it will certainly not be her last. Shortly after announcing that she was leaving the NBC soap after nearly 40 years, she made it a point to tell Access Hollywood that she was “not calling it quits. I’m not retiring. I’m too young to retire!”

We still hope that the actress will find her way back to daytime, along with these other much-missed alumni (for whom we’ve picked out juicy new roles). Care to see who else is on our most-wanted-back list — and the parts we’d have them play? Just click on the photo gallery below.