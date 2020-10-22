Days of Our Lives’ Kristian Alfonso Is Back at Work Already — With a Longtime Castmate
Only days after she last aired as Hope, the in-demand actress was on a new set: the great outdoors.
Well, that didn’t take long. It’s been just a week since Kristian Alfonso made her final appearance as Hope Brady on Days of Our Lives, and already, she’s back at work, according to her October 22 Instagram post.
In the image, the actress is seen shooting outdoors with a full movie crew (taking all the precautions that one would hope they would). She offers few details in her caption, but what details she does share are exciting: Apparently, she’s playing Sheriff Williams — a nod to Hope’s maiden name? — in a new installment of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Chronicle Mysteries series.
We can’t be sure-sure, but we can certainly hope that the new project means that Alfonso will get to once again act opposite former Days of Our Lives castmate Alison Sweeney, who stars in the TV movies as small-town newspaper editor-in-chief Alex McPherson.
Even as far back as when Alfonso announced her decision to leave the NBC soap after nearly 40 years, she said loudly and clearly that she was only quitting the show, not showbiz. That clarification inspired us to come up with a new daytime role for the fan favorite, whose other primetime credits include Falcon Crest (as Lance Cumson’s love interest, Pilar Ortega) and Melrose Place (as Sydney Andrews’ pimp, Lauren Etheridge).
Ironically, when Alfonso’s Days of Our Lives colleagues were posting their goodbyes, Sweeney wrote that “I can’t wait to see what this incredible woman does next!” Could Alfonso’s casting in Chronicle Mysteries have happened that recently?
Today is my dear friend @kristianalfonso ‘s last air show as Hope on @nbcdays – words cannot express how grateful I am to have her as my friend. Kristian is such a talented and dedicated artist, a hard worker, a motivator, a listener and a chocolate connoisseur. She’s a wonderful mom and a caring friend. I can’t wait to see what this incredible woman does next!! 😘😘
While you ponder, why not stop by the photo gallery below, which includes images of some of daytime’s loveliest leading ladies of all time. We could tell you that Alfonso is among them, but we have a feeling you assumed as much.
