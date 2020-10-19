Days of Our Lives Is Reportedly Back in Production
Jill Johnson/JPI
Good news for Salem’s lot.
Well, that was fast. Only a week since it was reported that Days of Our Lives had had to shut down for two weeks after positive test results came back on a member of the production team, Lauren Koslow (Kate) shared an Instagram post that seemed to indicate that the NBC soap was already back in business.
“Stepping into Monday in alice + olivia black velvet,” she captioned the #dressingroomselfie that she put up on October 19. “Stay strong.”
View this post on Instagram
Stepping into Monday in @aliceandolivia black velvet Stay strong “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” – Maya Angelou #love #hope #grateful #yourjourney #myjourney #mindfulness #staystrong #ofwhatispastorpassingortocome #days #dressingroomselfie #kozquotes costume design by @therichardbloore makeup by @nickschillace hair by @marisa.g.ramirez
From there, the actress quoted Maya Agelou: “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”
More: Days characters we want back now [PHOTOS]
That same day, castmate Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) posted an Instastory — it was literally marked “Monday” — in which he was seen driving onto the Sony lot lot, where the show tapes.
Thus far, there’s been no word from Days of Our Lives as to whether everyone is actually back to work. But when an official statement is released, you can bet we will update you.
More: Fans pick Days’ new EJ DiMera [PHOTOS]
In the meantime, you might reassure yourself with the knowledge that even if Days of Our Lives did have to remain closed for the full two weeks, it wouldn’t interfere with the continued rollout of new episodes. Since the show tapes months (and months) in advance, it has enough hours of entertainment backed up to keep right on going.
Now then, since you’re here and clearly in a Days of Our Lives kinda mood, why not check out the below photo gallery that’ll bring you up to date on all of the actors who have recently returned — and/or are returning next — to Salem. It’s a long list, so get comfy.