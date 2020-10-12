Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Upon seeing it, she had to have been tickled, er, pink.

Look, the exit of Days of Our Lives star Kristian Alfonso after nearly 40 years is hitting us all hard — and in different ways. “What is Salem without Hope?” we’re asking. “That’s like pizza without cheese.”

Over the weekend, some fans posted a throwback photo from a 1984 behind-the-scenes shoot that Soap Opera Digest conducted with the then-daytime newbie in her dressing room. “It is not the way most 18-year-old girls have lived, but… Alfonso insists she is still a normal teenager,” reads the caption, an excerpt from the accompanying interview. “And if her dressing room is any indication, she is right. It looks like Patty Duke’s bedroom on the old Patty Duke Show. Every tiny bit of space is taken up with… stuff.”

Man, is that ever true. If you can look beyond the actress’ too-cute-for-words paws slippers, you might glimpse a snake-bite kit sent by an admirer, a pair of ice skates — she was a gold medalist in the Junior Olympics — and/or a trophy that she won competing on Family Feud. Mostly, though, you’re likely to notice the stuffed animals — she was super into them — and her affinity for the color pink.

In any case, the image was a glorious throwback to happier days — and Days — before the leading lady decided to exit stage left rather than be removed from the canvas for several months in anticipation of a new storyline. Since the news broke that Alfonso was done at Days of Our Lives, she’s been outspoken about certain storyline issues — why, for instance, did Hope simply take the word of madman Vincent about Ciara’s fate? And why didn’t Hope blame reformed Necktie Killer Ben at all for her daughter’s supposed death?

The daytime MVP has also gone on the record about the big-screen big deal who almost became her Days of Our Lives leading man and made it clear that she isn’t finished acting, she is just finished playing Hope. Hey, since you’re here — and like us all, clearly getting ready to feel a bit Hope-less — why not check out this photo album of soap stars like Alfonso and Peter Reckell (ex-Bo) who left daytime, only to return after conquering othering genres.