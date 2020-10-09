Days of Our Lives Spoiler Video: Rage Overcomes the Men in Salem — And John Becomes Physically Violent
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
Jake makes a stand.
In the Days of Our Lives extended spoiler video for the week of October 12 – 16, Jake confronts his brother Chad and lets him know that he’s the eldest son, which makes him the heir and Chad the spare. Kate is in disbelief as Jake tells Chad, “You know how we handle these things in Philly?” Chad counters with, “Is that a threat?” Charlie stands up to Tripp as Claire watches, and he tells Tripp that Claire wants nothing to do with him. Tripp warns Charlie this is none of his business, but Charlie is making it his business. Philip hits on Sarah, touching her arm, and admits he is lonely and she’s a beautiful woman. A furious Xander pulls Philip away. Lucas warns Nicole that he’s going to find Tripp and kill him with his bare hands. John may beat him to it though, as he storms Steve and Kayla’s place. Steve tries to hold John back, but John is enraged that Tripp assaulted his granddaughter and punches Tripp. Finally, Ben is shown armed with a handgun.
Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn who sets a new plan in motion, and who has a way to prove whether or not Tripp is telling the truth. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. Finally, browse our gallery of some of the most bizarre deaths on soap operas.
Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube