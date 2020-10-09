Days of Our Lives Spoiler Video: Rage Overcomes the Men in Salem — And John Becomes Physically Violent

Read the Days of Our Lives spoilers to learn who sets a new plan in motion, and who has a way to prove whether or not Tripp is telling the truth. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of Our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter . Finally, browse our gallery of some of the most bizarre deaths on soap operas.

In the Days of Our Lives extended spoiler video for the week of October 12 – 16, Jake confronts his brother Chad and lets him know that he’s the eldest son, which makes him the heir and Chad the spare. Kate is in disbelief as Jake tells Chad, “You know how we handle these things in Philly?” Chad counters with, “Is that a threat?” Charlie stands up to Tripp as Claire watches, and he tells Tripp that Claire wants nothing to do with him. Tripp warns Charlie this is none of his business, but Charlie is making it his business. Philip hits on Sarah, touching her arm, and admits he is lonely and she’s a beautiful woman. A furious Xander pulls Philip away. Lucas warns Nicole that he’s going to find Tripp and kill him with his bare hands. John may beat him to it though, as he storms Steve and Kayla’s place. Steve tries to hold John back, but John is enraged that Tripp assaulted his granddaughter and punches Tripp. Finally, Ben is shown armed with a handgun.

1 / 13 <p>In 1998 Katherine Bell fell into a trap meant for Helena Cassadine at Wyndemere and fell to her death from the parapet, or so everyone believed. Helena saved her with an experimental drug. Her return from the dead didn’t last long. Katherine was later pushed off the same parapet by Helena, who was disguised as Laura Spencer, moments before Katherine’s wedding to Nikolas Cassadine was set to occur. </p>

2 / 13 <p>Dixie Cooney on <em>All My Children</em> was killed off in January of 2007 in a controversial move criticized by many. Dixie ate peanut butter pancakes laced with a drug, which caused her to collapse and go into V-Tac. She died with Tad Martin at her side. She was the third victim of the Satin Slayer. After she was gone, Dixie appeared several times as a ghost, and then in 2011 Dixie was revealed to be alive and held by David Hayward. No explanation was given for her previous ghostly visits. </p>

3 / 13 <p>Mary Duvall met her death on <em>Santa Barbara</em> in one of the most unusual ways. In 1986 while arguing with her soon to be ex-husband Mark McCormick on the roof of the Capwell Hotel, the letter C fell from the sign and crushed her to death. </p>

4 / 13 <p>While Brad Carlton did perish on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, it’s not his death that was bizarre. Brad’s father and sister were killed by the Nazis, and he was forced to relocate under the assumed name Brad Carlton. When they found him and came to finally finish him off, Brad killed one of the killers by snapping his neck with his muscular thighs! </p>

5 / 13 <p>In 1995, attempting to save <em>Loving</em> from cancelation, the show embarked on a serial killer storyline featuring The Corinth Serial Killer. Gwyneth Alden turned out to be the madwoman, who killed Jeremy Hunter by pouring quick-drying cement over him and turning him into a statue. Talk about being stoned to death.</p>

6 / 13 <p>In 2018, serial killer Ryan Chamberlain took the lives of several people in Port Charles, including deranged nurse Mary Pat Ingles, who knew the truth about Kevin Collins keeping his brother secretly locked up in Shadybrook. Ryan, parading as Kevin, killed her and placed her head in a barrel of apples to be discovered at a Halloween party at The Floating Rib.</p>

7 / 13 <p>Sheila Carter has terrorized both <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> along with its sister show <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. It was on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> though that she had Lance drug Amber Moore during one of her convoluted plots. When Lance wanted to confess to Amber’s drugging, she killed him by releasing killer bees into his apartment which stung him to death.</p>

8 / 13 <p>In 1990, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> killed off Hope Brady in the most unusual fashion. It was during The Cruise of Deception storyline, which featured magician and villain Ernesto Toscano tricking all his enemies in Salem into taking a cruise, on which he planned to do away with them. The ship sank, and the members of Salem made their way to his island. There he kidnapped Hope Brady and in his last magic trick while trying to escape, held her in a cage over a vat of acid. The cage exploded and Hope plummeted into the acid and was presumed dead. Years later Hope would be resurrected. </p>

9 / 13 <p>Bill Eckert was Luke Spencer’s look-alike cousin. While Luke and Lucky were in hiding from Luke’s nemesis and mobster Frank Smith, one of Frank’s men mistook Bill for Luke and shot him. Luke ran to his cousin’s side and Frank died staring at his own face in Luke. </p>

10 / 13 <p>The Cassadine men on <em>General Hospital</em> have met some bizarre ends. Their patriarch Mikkos Cassadine was pushed into his own freezing chamber, part of his weather machine, by Luke Spencer, causing him to freeze to death. Years later his equally crazy son Stavros met his maker again at the hands of Luke Spencer. When the two fought in an underground lab on Cassadine Island, Stavros fell into a bottomless pit. It wasn’t so bottomless as he later returned to die a few more times. </p>

11 / 13 <p>The Salem Stalker storyline on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> in 2003 saw some bizarre murders, including Cassie Brady’s corpse falling out of a turkey pinata at Thanksgiving. However, it was the death of the show’s beloved Alice Horton that was the most difficult, and strange. Alice was choked to death on her own famous donuts. When all was said and done, all the victims were revealed to be alive and living on Melaswen Island, part of an elaborate revenge plot by Andre DiMera.</p>

12 / 13 <p>In 2010, Sharon Newman was involved with Adam Newman, who was charged with the murder of Skye Lockhart Newman. Sharon was desperate to clear Adam’s name, and eventually learned Skye was alive. However before she could prove Adam’s innocence, Skye fell to her death inside a volcano, erasing any proof that Adam hadn’t killed her. Lava tends to do that.</p>