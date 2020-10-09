Days of Our Lives Stars Delight in Old Photos of Castmate as They Hail His ‘Extreme Handsomeness and Divine Masculinity’

As you’d hope, Reynolds was tickled by all of the attention and responded as only a cowpoke could: “Aww! Shucks!”

Upon further research — the plot thickens! — we discovered that the photo is actually one that Reynolds himself posted on September 25 to wish a happy birthday to… well, whad’ya know? Uncropped, the shot includes his “pardner,” Josh Taylor (Roman). “Oh,” responded Wally Kurth (Justin), “now this is poster material.” Agreed.

Mind you, our favorite reaction to Reynolds’ enduring allure had to be the one that came from Paul Telfer, aka Xander. He went so far as to dig up his own retro image of Reynolds rocking some spectacularly ’80s fashions. Oh, and there was a horse, too. (Because why wouldn’t there be?) “Trigger warning,” Telfer captioned the oughta-be-iconic pic. “Extreme handsomeness and divine masculinity.”

Godfrey was by no means the only one of Reynolds’ colleagues to take notice of the smokeshow that had begun. Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) immediately chimed in, asking, “Can we talk about the fact that he still looks the same?!?

It all started with a Twitter post by a Days of Our Lives fan site. Up went a few screenshots from the 1985 storyline in which James Reynolds’ reliable good guy Abe Carver sniffed out a bad cop among the ranks of the Salem PD. “What a fox!” commented Linsey Godfrey, who plays Sarah. Her castmate wasn’t just a hottie back then, he’s a “lifetime babe.”

A series of vintage pictures of James Reynolds got Abe’s portrayer labeled a “lifetime babe.” Hey, no arguments here.

1 / 35 <p>The bigger the heart, the more painful the breaks — so Judi Evans’ down-to-earth angel taught us. Thankfully, when she was killed off, she left behind brassy lookalike Bonnie Lockhart to leaven our grief.</p>

2 / 35 <p>Eric Martsolf’s alter ego is, in short, the perfect soap character: a basically decent fellow who is drawn to anything — and <em>anyone</em> — that is bad for him.</p>

3 / 35 <p>If you had told us a few years ago that <em>Days of Our Lives</em> was going to transform Robert Scott Wilson’s Necktie Killer into its foremost romantic lead, we’d have laughed our butts off. And then we’d have had to say, “Sorry, our bad. You nailed it.”</p>

4 / 35 <p>The perfect mixture of her parents (spoiler alert: No. 2 and No. 3 on our list), this feisty force of nature turned into a fan favorite by Victoria Konefal is all but guaranteed to continue rising in this countdown as sand slips through the hourglass.</p>

5 / 35 <p>For going on four decades, James Reynolds’ stand-up character has had the thankless job of being Salem’s voice of reason. None of your wackadoo neighbors may listen, Abe, but <em>we</em> hear you, loud and clear.</p>

6 / 35 <p>See that butter-would’t-melt-in-my-mouth expression Mary Beth Evans’ Salem sweetheart is wearing here? She’s the rare individual who can get away with it because — and this has been scientifically tested — butter really <em>wouldn’t</em> melt in her mouth.</p>

7 / 35 <p>To Matthew Ashford’s credit, he managed to turn the villain who raped No. 30 into not only a beloved comic-relief character but a well-intentioned hero who became so popular, he was allowed to cheat death. <em>Repeatedly</em>.</p>

8 / 35 <p>Yes, Thaao Penghlis’ lookalike connivers have to share an entry, if only because during any given era, we could never be sure which of them we were <em>really</em> watching.</p>

9 / 35 <p>They broke the “good girl” mold after fashioning from it Melissa Reeves’ spunky, halo-clad heroine. But we can’t deny we’ve always been more drawn to the dark side… and scamps like the one who’d be delighted to know that she beat her nemesis to come in at No. 26.</p>

10 / 35 <p>Whether she was being played by Charlotte Ross or Kassie DePaiva, the hurricane in heels let us know at a glance that if she was in the room, there wasn’t gonna be anyone in it more entertaining to watch.</p>

11 / 35 <p>Cut from the same expensive cloth as <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Victor Newman and <em>General Hospital</em>’s Edward Quartermaine, John Aniston’s formidable Kiriakis patriarch is a millionaire misanthrope for the ages.</p>

12 / 35 <p>Judge us if you must for making Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey’s gay supercouple share an entry. After all that they’ve been through, we just couldn’t bear to separate the harried marrieds again.</p>

13 / 35 <p>The classic <em>Days of Our Lives</em> anti-hero, Stephen Nichols’ erstwhile Patch was from the beginning of his long run a character so compelling that we were willing to squint to see his underlying, ahem, sweetness.</p>

14 / 35 <p>Sure, these days he’s mostly relegated to the back burner. (<em>Biiig</em> mistake, BTW.) But when Wayne Northrop originated the role that Josh Taylor now plays, rough-around-the-edges Roman won not only Marlena’s heart but viewers’, too.</p>

15 / 35 <p>Even if it hadn’t been for that whole murdering-André thing, Kate Mansi and Marci Miller’s character was always bound to develop a split personality: She is, after all, the offspring of a saint (No. 27) and, however repentant, a born sinner (No. 29).</p>

16 / 35 <p>Wherever Denise Alexander’s troubled heroine went, heartache followed. Over the course of a decade in Salem, she suffered through the deaths of both a marriage and a child, and a totally twisted triangle with the Peters brothers.</p>

17 / 35 <p>Admit it: No matter how spiteful a plot the impetuous supervixen hatches, you not only root for her to get away with it, you root for her to get the kinda happy ending that might afford her a new beginning.</p>

18 / 35 <p>Whether rocking devil’s horns or, uncomfortably, angel’s wings, the opportunistic prostitute-turned-titan of industry has always applied the first rule of the street to the soap’s audience: Ya gotta hook ’em.</p>

19 / 35 <p>We’d raise a glass to Suzanne Rogers’ iconic character, who’s withstood the ravages of everything from paralysis to marriage to No. 25 to… well, that’s why we can’t enjoy our tippling — alcoholism!</p>

20 / 35 <p>It’s hard to be a good guy among Salem’s lot. So Jensen Ackles’ and then Greg Vaughan’s aspirational character was reminded over and over during his long run on NBC’s last soap standing.</p>

21 / 35 <p>The erstwhile Brent Douglas has come a long way from his humble beginnings. The smooth-talking con man became a good guy — <em>so</em> good, in fact, that viewers deemed him worthy of the heroine at No. 8.</p>

22 / 35 <p>Can you point to another character on this list who, like Arianne Zucker’s, has been everything from a porn star to a church secretary? No? Then sit the frack down. Nicole deserves her damn spot at No. 14.</p>

23 / 35 <p>Let’s sorta blow past the 1990s version of the character that was originated by Susan Flannery and focus instead on her harrowing heyday, during which she was torn between good brother Mickey and bad seed Bill… who, and this can’t be overstated, freakin’ raped her.</p>

24 / 35 <p>The descriptor “legendary” was invented for the likes of Louise Sorel’s character, a malevolent minx who buried alive one foe (Carly Manning) and stole the embryo right out from under another (No. 18). Mad. Awful. Brilliant.</p>

25 / 35 <p>When James Scott’s spawn of Stefano blackmailed No. 4 into shagging him, that should’ve been the end of our — <em>all</em> of our — infatuation with him. Instead, it was just another chapter of a story that we couldn’t wait to finish — and don’t want to believe has been ended.</p>

26 / 35 <p>Really, the she-devil brought so vividly to life by Eileen Davidson (Ashley, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) and Stacy Haiduk deserves more than one spot on this list when you consider her expansive family.</p>

27 / 35 <p>Whether we thought that Drake Hogestyn’s character — a perpetual identity crisis — was the character at No. 22, the Pawn, a priest, an Alamain… you name it, we were always the same thing: riveted.</p>

28 / 35 <p>And Pauline thought that <em>she</em> had perils. “Ha,” scoffed the harried heroine brought to life by Susan Seaforth Hayes, the longest-serving soap actor currently working in daytime television. (No, really, she <em>is</em> — <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/longest-serving-soap-opera-actors-list-photos/" target="_blank">there’s a list.</a>)</p>

29 / 35 <p>Only the hourglass itself could possibly be a bigger part of the DNA of <em>Days of Our Lives</em> than the much-missed MacDonald Carey’s family man, a steadying presence in a town that desperately needed it.</p>

30 / 35 <p>Over and over again, the Phoenix rose. So it’s a bitter pill to swallow that, owing to the passing of his portrayer, Joseph Mascolo, he won’t cheat death yet again to wreak havoc on Salem.</p>

31 / 35 <p>The late, great Frances Reid’s Horton matriarch was the grandma that we all wished we had — and the only thing in existence that was as sweet as her legendary donuts.</p>

32 / 35 <p>So infamous a scheme queen is Alison Sweeney’s impetuous troublemaker — and, just ask stepsister Carrie, deservedly so — it’s hard to fathom that a plot was ever hatched in Salem without her.</p>

33 / 35 <p>To this day, we can’t hear “Holding Out for a Hero” without thinking of the iconic anti-hero that Peter Reckell created. And don’t even get us <em>started</em> on what happens when we hear “Tonight I Celebrate My Love for You.”</p>

34 / 35 <p>Kristian Alfonso’s enduring heroine has suffered more heartbreaks than any three characters combined, been dropped in a vat of acid and turned into Princess freakin’ Gina. So yeah, we still can’t believe that she’ll soon be gone for good.</p>