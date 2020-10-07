John Paschal/JPI

A boy, his best friend and his proud grandma…

Days of Our Lives legend Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) always makes our hearts melt with photos of her precious grandchildren. The latest was just too cute not to share. The actress posted a photo of her grandson Luca and their dog Berkeley captioned, “Best Friends #❤️.” Aside from Luca’s adorable smile and cute hair, as well as Berkeley looking oh-so patient while posing for the photo, it’s the shirt that Evans’ grandson is wearing that really skyrockets the cute factor to a whole other level – containing what looks to be miniature cartoon ‘Berkeleys’ all over it.

On February 14, Evans first announced the birth of her grandson, Luca Michael, son to her daughter Katie and her husband. The photo featured Evans proudly watching as Katie held baby Luca with her husband leaning in to kiss his newborn son. “The absolute beauty of #thecircleoflife #❤️💕#Babyluca.”

The NBC soap opera actress hasn’t hidden the fact that she loves ‘#grandmalife’, and has given fans a glimpse into just how much with photos and videos of her feeding her grandson, making him laugh, smile and just simply enjoying the precious little gifts of happiness and love that grandbabies bring…

Evans and her husband Dr. Michael Schwartz have three children, Danny, Katie and Matthew, with other grandchildren Henry and Alice added to the fold. In fact, in an Instagram video posted yesterday, it looks to be Evans’ husband tickling little Luca into a giggle fest.

Days of Our Lives has been Evans’ daytime home since 1986, where she’s played the role of Kayla Brady Johnson. Currently, Kayla is involved in the storyline surrounding Steve Johnson’s son Tripp Dalton, who’s being accused of raping Allie Horton, which resulted in the recent birth of Allie’s baby boy. As teased in the Days of Our Lives weekly preview, though Steve has taken his son’s side, who claimed he and Allie never had sex, Kayla voices her opinion and questions, “Maybe he’s one of those kind of guys that can’t take no for an answer.” Being on opposite sides of such a serious allegation is bound to cause more than a little family upset in Salem! Aside from Days, Evans has also held roles on As the World Turns as Sierra Esteban Drake and on Port Charles and General Hospital as Katherine Bell.

