Trask gives Eli a task.

In the Days of Our Lives extended spoiler video for the week of October 5 – 9, Allie accuses Tripp of raping her, and he’s brought into the Salem PD where he denies the charge. Later, Tripp confronts Allie, as Kayla tells Steve it’s possible Tripp is guilty, leaving Steve in shock. Trask asks Eli to get her a taped confession of Kristen admitting to stabbing Victor so she can put her away. Eli confronts Kristen, who admits she feels horrible for what happened, but he doesn’t give a damn. Xander hands Jan what appears to be cash, and then Philip accuses Xander of putting Jan up to having him arrested and calls him a dumb mother … and Xander quickly tells him to watch it. In Horton Square, Claire accidentally spills her coffee on the new guy in town, Charlie (played by Mike C. Manning) and he immediately asks her on a date, a proposition she finds intriguing.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube