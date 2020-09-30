Image: John Paschal/JPI

Moving beyond the heartache of her past, she’s planning for the future.

Like most of us, Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) is looking forward to putting 2020 in the rearview mirror. But she’s not waiting until the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve to make a fresh start. Instead, she’s making every moment count and planning for the future!

Admitting that she “definitely had a different idea [of] where I would be at this age,” Stause told People magazine that she’s determined to make her dreams come true. To that end, she’s ready to dive back into the dating pool while trying to take some of the pressure off both herself and any guy with whom she might hit it off. Rather than be a slave to an eternally ticking biological clock, she’s making plans to freeze her eggs so that motherhood “is still a possibility for me.”

Although Stause wants to start a family when the time is right, she also wants the ability to set the timetable as opposed to having it set for her. “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation,” she declared. “Hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

Clearly, the Selling Sunset star is nothing if not resilient. It was only last November that her marriage to Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless) fell apart in the most horrific way imaginable: She received a text informing her that he’d filed for divorce less than an hour before the news went public! To those of us on the outside, theirs had seemed like a picture-perfect union, but it soon became obvious that there was more going on behind closed doors than we could have imagined.

“In a fight, like, that’s his go-to,” she explained to a friend during an episode of Selling Sunset. “‘I’m out, I’m out!’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought that’s an issue [we’d work through].”

Sadly, that was not to be. By this past July, Hartley was canoodling with Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, The Young and the Restless) and telling Entertainment Tonight, “I’m a happy guy. I sleep well at night.” Meanwhile, if revenge is a dish best served cold, Stause must be focused on something else entirely, because everything about her is red-hot right now. As if being a high-end realtor and starring on one of Netflix’s most buzz-worthy shows wasn’t enough to boost her profile, she’s also been wowing both the judges and viewers on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. In fact, her latest performance — performing a waltz while dressed as Cinderella for Disney Week — earned Stause her best scores ever!

“My life has peaked, and I am not sure how I will ever top this,” she gushed on Instagram following her big performance. “A real-life fairytale moment… I wish I could hug each one of you that are voting each week because I can’t tell you what it means to get to continue on this once-in-a-lifetime experience!

“In the words of Cinderella,” she added, “’Be kind, have courage and always believe in a little magic.’ Thank you for being my magic!”

All that's left now is for Stause to find herself a real prince and live out the happily ever after she's earned!