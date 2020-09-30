Days of Our Lives’ Kristian Alfonso Speaks Out About Three Very Special Fellas: ‘My Heart Is Full’
Image: John Paschal/JPI
In honor of National Sons Day, the actress took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her boys.
She missed National Sons Day by a day, but Days of Our Lives leading lady Kristian Alfonso’s sweet message to sons Gino Macauley, 29, and Jack Daggenhurst, 18, and stepson Spartan Daggenhurst, 27, couldn’t have been more beautiful it had been perfectly timed. She captioned a series of photos of the guys growing from cute kids to handsome men thusly: “When a mother doesn’t feel she could possibly love her sons any more than she does… I do.
“My heart is full,” she continued. “I’m so proud to be your mom.”
Earlier this month, the actress posted a fun photo from her intimate birthday celebration with Jack and Danny Daggenhurst, her husband of nearly 20 years. “We missed you sooo,” she wrote to Gino and Spartan. And if they got a look at that amazing cake, we bet they were sorry they weren’t there, too.
View this post on Instagram
#thankyou all #4 your #beautiful #birthday #wishes 🥳💃🏻🎉💗! We #missed #u sooo @gino_william_777 #❤️ #😘 @spartan.daggenhurst ❤️ #xo @abeandlouies can we start all over again #lol 🙌💃🏻 Oh #yes and #cheesecake & #keylimepie as well !:) #options 🥳🥳🥳🥳 #kindness #patience #joy #love
In August, Alfonso cheered on Jack at his high school graduation. “We are all sooo incredibly proud of you and your achievements,” she said, adding that he should always “make yourself proud.”
Of course, the big news of the moment is the Days of Our Lives vet's final airdate as Hope, the heroine she's played for almost four decades. As October 14 fast approaches, perhaps we can distract ourselves a little bit longer by reviewing the below photo gallery, which focuses not on those actors leaving Salem but on the ones who are returning to the show.