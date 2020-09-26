Days of our Lives’ Melissa Reeves Praises Her Girls as ‘True Beauties Inside and Out’ on National Daughters Day

Since we’ve veered onto the subject of Reeves’ temporary recast, perhaps you’d like to peruse the below photo gallery, which revisits other instances in which, for better or worse, actors were replaced for a short time .

Recently, Reeves — Melissa, that is, not Scott — made headlines for reasons other than the new branches being added to the family tree. On September 15, news broke that she was temporarily leaving Days of our Lives, where she’d played Jennifer off and on since 1985, and being replayed by Emmy winner Cady McClain (most recently Kelly on The Young and the Restless). Fan reactions, especially in light of Reeves’ controversial political stances , were so mixed, they could have been put through a blender. (You can read what your fellow audience members had to say here.)

In the last few months, Emily and Olivia have made Reeves a grandmother twice over. On July 25, Emily gave birth to her first child, son Woods, with husband Nate Smith. And on September 21, Reeves shared a first photo of herself with Lawrence, Olivia’s newborn with husband Larry Reeves. “We are madly in love with you,” the daytime vet wrote to the tot, “and I feel beyond blessed to be your grandma.”

On National Daughters Day September 25, Days of our Lives’ Melissa Reeves (Jennifer) took to Instagram to sing the praises of her girls, daughter Emily Smith and daughter-in-law Olivia Reeves. They “are true beauties inside and out,” wrote the actress, underscoring the sentiment with heart emojis. “They have taken on motherhood like champs, and I love them fiercely.”

1 / 12 <p>When Nancy Lee Grahn’s father passed away in 2001, <em>General Hospital</em> needed to find itself a new Alexis Davis fast. Enter Diol, previously Angela Holliday on <em>One Life to Live</em>. (You may also remember her from the nose-job episode of <em>Seinfeld</em>.) And she was fine. But asking anyone to come in and strap on all of Alexis’ quirks and neuroses overnight — <em>and</em> make them seem natural? Come on. You’d have a better chance of convincing the character to make smart choices when it comes to men!</p>

2 / 12 <p>Anytime you can get this Daytime Emmy winner (now Nina Reeves on <em>General Hospital</em>) to accept a role, whether it’s short-term or for the long haul, you should go for it as far as we’re concerned. So it struck us as all kindsa brilliant in 1998 when, shortly after Watros had left <em>Guiding Light</em> and her breakout role of wackadoo Annie Dutton, <em>Another World</em> convinced her to be an inordinately talented seat-filler for Jensen Buchanan as Vicky Hudson.</p>

3 / 12 <p>Don’t go getting riled up; we’re not actually dissing the beloved mom from <em>The Waltons</em>. (As <em>if</em>!) We’re just saying that <em>The Young and the Restless</em> asked her to do the impossible in 2011 by slipping into Katherine Chancellor’s bling while Jeanne Cooper was on medical leave. No one, and we <em>do</em> mean no one, could bring to the role the same magic that Cooper did. And Learned, wonderful as she is, didn’t. Again, impossible task — and one that made for a jarring stretch for viewers.</p>

4 / 12 <p>Looking back, she would’ve made a great Viki Buchanan for <em>One Life to Live</em>. But, instead, Jones (perhaps most vividly remembered as the wicked Janice Frame on <em>Another World</em>) only subbed for Erika Slezak in the early 1980s when she was on maternity and personal leave. Fun fact, though: Jones, who eventually won her own role on <em>One Life to Live</em> — that of Asa Buchanan’s secret wife, Pamela — also filled in for Jane Elliot as <em>General Hospital</em> viper Tracy Quartermaine in 1989.</p>

5 / 12 <p>Sometimes it’s just best to let a character be “upstairs” for a while rather than recast. For instance, when Victoria Rowell took a break from <em>The Young and the Restless</em> in 2000, instead of send Drucilla Winters out of town or even simply to the next room while her portrayer was gone, the show brought in as a substitute King (who’d later play <em>General Hospital</em> doc Lainey Winters). It didn’t work. Lovely and talented, King dazzles in her own way, but powerhouse Rowell is a bottle rocket; her replacement, a sparkler.</p>

6 / 12 <p><em>Days of our Lives</em>’ Theresa Donovan scored one of the longer temp gigs in soap history: She filled in for Kirsten Storms as <em>General Hospital</em> fashionista Maxie Jones for almost a year while her regular portrayer was on medical leave for endometriosis. Lilley also scored, period, wowing not only the audience but the industry. Mere months after Storms had reclaimed her role, her replacement had been snapped up by <em>Days of our Lives</em> to play its newest troublemaker.</p>

7 / 12 <p>When an arrest and lawsuit prompted <em>All My Children</em> to drop Michael Nader from his long-running role of Count Dimitri Marick, soap vet Addabbo (best known as good-’n’-evil twins Rush and Jonny Carrera on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) was called to Pine Valley. It would <em>not</em> be a long stay, however. Addabbo lacked the air of Old World regality that Nader exuded, fans balked, and the recast was sent packing before he’d even had time to finish nibbling his Welcome to <em>All My Children</em> gift basket.</p>

8 / 12 <p>We didn’t mind it nearly as much when the late, great Dusay (best known as <em>Guiding Light</em>’s formidable Alexandra Spaulding) stepped in for Louise Sorel as <em>Days of our Lives</em>’ Vivian Alamain in 1993 as we did when Robin Strasser (formerly Dorian on <em>One Life to Live</em>) did in 2019. Maybe because, in Dusay’s case, we never had the impression that Sorel’s role was being bequeathed to another diva. Yeah, we’re a little protective of our Viv.</p>

9 / 12 <p>Back in 2016, when Tyler Christopher had to take time off from <em>General Hospital</em> for personal reasons, <em>Sunset Beach</em> alum Stabile (who’d played Mark Wolper) rose to the challenge of playing Nikolas Cassadine. And, in fact, he did <em>such</em> a bang-up job that many a viewer was bummed when the character was “killed off,” then flummoxed anew when the dark prince was resurrected four years later… with someone <em>other</em> than Stabile in the role that he’d been well on his way to making his own.</p>

10 / 12 <p>When Ronn Moss went on leave from <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> in 1992, the CBS soap made the inexplicable decision to replace him as Ridge Forrester with Lane Davies, who’d played silver-tongued devil Mason Capwell on <em>Santa Barbara</em>. Just thinking about it still makes us shake our heads in disbelief. Moss and Davies were as different as a Speedo and a tux, washboard abs and Shakespearian training. It was, to put it mildly, not a great fit.</p>

11 / 12 <p>When <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang took maternity leave in 1997, it presented this <em>Another World</em> grad (who’d played Amanda Cory) with the mother of all opportunities. And honey, she ran with it, making the most of every moment that she got to play “the slut from the valley,” Brooke Logan. Sadly, she was less well-received when she took over as <em>General Hospital</em> heroine Felicia Jones in 2005; viewers were not keen on the idea that they wouldn’t be getting Kristina Wagner back. And by “not keen,” you know very well we mean “pissed.”</p>