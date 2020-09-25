Days of our Lives Alum Extremely Ill With Mystery Fever: ‘I’m So Sad For My Friend’
Image: Jill Johnson/JPI
A young Days of our Lives actor is fighting to get well.
Asher Morrissette, who played Thomas DiMera, son of Chad and Abigail DiMera on Days of our Lives from 2018 until 2019, has fallen extremely ill. The news was revealed on the Twitter account of the actor who took over the role in 2020, Cary Christopher. The young actor’s account, run by his parents, stated, “Friends and family — (posting with help from dad) — my very best friend, Asher, is very sick. He’s had a 102 fever every day since July 8th and doctors in Tennessee have yet to find out the cause. He’s scheduled for a brain MRI next week. His family needs to get him back to California and; once back in California bring him to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for more testing.
“They need help with having to suddenly move across the country and for his medical expenses,” he continued. “A lot of you might even know Asher. He played Thomas DiMera before I took over the role. Please please help if you can. I’m so sad for my friend and want him to get better!! Thank you for reading. Okay to share.”
A Go Fund Me page was organized a little under 24 hours ago by Stacie Bateman on behalf of Asher’s mother, Kelly Morrissette. So far they have raised almost $2000 of their $10,000 goal. The page reveals more information, including that rounds of tests at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee have not been able to attribute the daily fever to anything. Some of his doctors feel the cause may be environmental triggers or allergens that were not present in California and suggested the family move back to California as soon as possible. Should the move not alleviate the symptoms, they are advised to schedule an MRI at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as it is one of the top children’s hospitals in regards to fevers of unknown origin.
The family needs about $6000 to pay off their current lease and find housing in Southern California, as well as pay any other expenses as they plan to move by November. Any other money raised will go towards co-pays, insurance premiums, and out-of-pocket expenses to see doctors who do not take insurance such as holistic and functional medicine practitioners. The Go Fund Me page is providing updates on Morrissette’s progress. Our thoughts and prayers are with young Morrissette, his family and his friends.
