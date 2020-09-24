Days of our Lives’ Tamara Braun Finds That She’s ‘Not Prepared for This Torture’ as She Suits Up to Play Ava Again
Image: John Paschal/JPI
Spanx, the Daytime Emmy winner is quickly being reminded, aren’t nearly as comfy as sweatpants.
“The struggle is real,” tweeted Tamara Braun as she returned to work on Days of our Lives on September 23. “Back in the saddle and back in my Spanx.
“Oh my!” she added. “Six months of sweats has not prepared me for this torture.”
“Guuurl,” castmate Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) replied. “Same.”
When a fan expressed her disbelief that trim Braun even needed Spanx, the actress, who’s reprising her role of Ava Vitali, explained that “for some outfits, most can benefit.”
After it was announced earlier this month that the 2009 Emmy winner (for her work as the Steve-obsessed troublemaker) was returning to Salem, viewers began wondering, “Um… how?” Her character was, after all, the as-a-doornail kind of dead when last we saw her. (Soaps.com has some ideas about how Braun could be reintroduced to the canvas.)
However Days of our Lives works out a comeback for the soap-hopper, formerly Carly Corinthos and Kim Nero on General Hospital and Reese Williams on All My Children, she’ll be in good company. Since NBC renewed the show — and made headlines with the number of actors who would be leaving — one announcement after another has come out about all of the stars who are returning. You can read the full list — it’s fairly massive — by clicking on the photo gallery below.
And while you’re here, be sure to sign up for the Soaps.com newsletter to get all the latest stories about Days of our Lives — and all the shows — delivered straight to your email inbox.