Image: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; Howard Wise, Jill Johnson/JPI

Days of our Lives fan favorites featured in holiday movies.

Earlier, we brought readers the full schedule for Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas 2020 event and now we’re back with the schedule for sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas premieres. Beginning Saturday October 24, be sure to mark your calendars with the dates below…

Christmas Tree Lane

Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker and Days of our Lives’ Drake Hogestyn (John Black) star in the new Christmas feature. Get more details on Christmas Tree Lane, which premieres Saturday October 24 at 9:00 PM.

Deliver by Christmas

Bakery owner Molly (Alvina August) meets a widower named Josh (Eion Bailey) and his young son. Imagine her surprise when her mysterious, charming client is the same man. Sunday October 25 at 9:00 PM.

Cranberry Christmas

A separated couple (Nikki DeLoach; Days of our Lives, and Benjamin Ayres) pretends to be happily married on national television in order to help their business and town’s Christmas festival. However, rekindled love could very well be complicated by new opportunities. Saturday October 31 at 9:00 PM.

Holly & Ivy

Nina (Marisol Nichols) learns her illness has returned, and her neighbor Melody (Janel Parrish) promises to keep her kids, Holly and Ivy, together. Melody plans to adopt the children but will need the help of contractor Adam (Jeremy Jordan) to renovate her new fixer-upper. Sunday November 1 at 9:00 PM.

The Christmas Ring

A reporter (Nazneen Contractor) investigates the love story behind an antique engagement ring, along with the help of the grandson (David Alpay) of the ring’s owner. Together, they learn the legacy his grandparents left behind. Saturday November 7 at 9:00 PM.

The Christmas Bow

A gifted violinist’s (Lucia Micarelli) music dreams are put on hold after an accident, and an old friend (Michael Rady) helps her heal and find love again. Sunday November 8 at 9:00 PM.

Meet Me At Christmas

Joan’s (Catherine Bell) son’s wedding planner quits, leading her to coordinate the Christmas Eve wedding. Beau (Mark Deklin), the bride’s uncle, helps out and they soon discover their fates and pasts are intertwined. Saturday November 14 at 9:00 PM.

More: Hallmark’s Fall Harvest new movie schedule

Christmas Doctor

Dr. Alicia Wright (Holly Robinson Peete) is offered an assignment away from home a week before Christmas. A mysterious man (Adrian Holmes) from her past sets out to find her before the holidays and a revelation could change Alicia’s life forever. Sunday November 15 at 9:00 PM.

A Little Christmas Charm

A jewelry designer named Holly (Ashley Greene) finds a lost charm bracelet and with the help of investigative reporter Greg (Brendan Penny) they go in search of the owner. Saturday November 21 at 9:00 PM.

The Angel Tree

A writer (Jill Wagner) tries to uncover the identity of the person who helps grant angel tree wishes – and her search leads to a childhood friend (Lucas Bryant). Sunday November 22 at 9:00 PM.

USS Christmas

Starring Days of our Lives alum Jen Lilley (Theresa Donovan). Get more details on USS Christmas, which airs Saturday November 28 at 9:00 PM.

Time for us to Come Home for Christmas

Five guests are secretively invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. The inn’s owner Ben (Stephen Huszar) and guest Sarah (Lacey Chabert) learn that something from the past may change their lives forever. Saturday December 5 at 9:00 PM.

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Pat (Sam Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons after being away for 15 years. Through a series of coincidences, aka Godwinks, he ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (Brooke D’Orsay). Sunday December 6 at 9:00 PM.

A Glenbrooke Christmas

It might be the last chance for heiress Jessica Morgan (Autumn Reeser) to experience a relaxed Christmas. After she arrives in the small town of Glenbrooke, she meets a handsome fireman (Antonio Cupo). Saturday December 12 at 9:00 PM.

Christmas Homecoming

After a mysterious key and a holiday riddle land on their doorsteps, Kate (Taylor Cole) and Kevin (Steve Lund) set out on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget. Sunday December 13 at 9:00 PM.

Swept up by Christmas

An antique seller and a cleaner argue over how to downsize a glorious estate before Christmas. The two uncover the house’s treasures and find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with Christmases past. Cast TBA. Saturday December 19 at 9:00 PM.

Project Christmas Wish

Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community for years and has made their holiday wishes come true. However, in granting one little girl’s wish for Christmas, she unexpectedly finds her own coming true. Cast: TBD. Sunday December 20 at 9:00 PM.

View the gallery below of soap stars at last year’s Hallmark event and get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.