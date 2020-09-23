Image: Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

“What” it is… is adorable.

You could almost hear the sigh in Alison Sweeney’s Instagram post. She was feeling 2020 in a big way. We’ve all been there — and we’re likely to be again. But the actress, who plays Days of our Lives fire-starter Sami Brady, knows just how to put it back in perspective, keep calm and carry on.

“When life gets complicated or frustrating or just plain exhausting,” she wrote, “it helps me to step back and remind myself what matters most.” In other words, her children with husband David Sanov: 15-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Megan.

“I am always inspired and definitely motivated,” the Days of our Lives vet continued, “by these two fabulous humans. I am so blessed.”

Only a few days earlier — on her September 19 birthday — Sweeney wrote that she was “wrapping late or rather very early on this Saturday morning. It’s 4:09 a.m. as I get into bed. Hopefully, I won’t sleep my birthday away!

“I want to thank all of you for the kind birthday wishes,” she went on. “I can’t begin to explain how much all your enthusiasm and support has meant to me… every year, but this one particularly, will always stand out. The fantastic crew treated me to a surprise song and cupcakes for all! Such a thoughtful and delicious gesture.”

And absolutely apropos for the star of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Murder, She Baked series of telepics. As Soaps.com reported in August, the fan favorite, who’ll soon wrap her latest stint on Days of our Lives, will be back for most of 2020 — and 2021 to boot. “It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas,” executive producer Ken Corday said at the time. “Sami Brady is an integral part of our show’s history, and we are elated that she’s coming home again.”

