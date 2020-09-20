Image: John Paschal/JPI

On September 19, the actress marveled that her daughter-in-law actually seemed to be going to give birth on the baby’s due date.

Maybe this is why Days of our Lives’ Melissa Reeves has taken a temporary leave of absence from her long-running role of Jennifer: On September 19, she and husband Scott Reeves (best known as Ryan on The Young and the Restless) were anticipating the arrival of their second grandchild.

“Looks like our sweet kiddos [son Larry and his wife Olivia] are giving us another grandson today,” the actress Instagrammed on September 19. “We treasure your prayers.”

One of which, it seemed, had already been answered. Olivia was set to give birth, Grandma marveled, “actually on her due date.”

On July 25, the Reeveses welcomed into the world their first grandchild, Woods, born to their daughter, Emily, and her husband, Nate Smith. Emily, you’ll recall, was quick to come to her mother’s defense this summer when she landed in the hot seat for “liking” posts by right-wing activist Candace Owens. In one, she questioned the fundraising ethics of the Black Lives Matter movement; in another, she called those who lean to the left politically “the United Freaks of America.”

“I hope you never get the chance to meet my mom,” Emily tweeted, “because she would show you nothing but love and kindness, and you would feel like an even bigger fool than you should feel like right now.”

Mind you, not everyone bought that defense. Reeves, who in the past has sung the praises of Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain that has financially supported anti-gay groups, has “gotten away with her views for so long,” tweeted Guy Wilson (ex-Will), “because she’s a charming sweetheart in person, but those days are done.”

Color me impressed by your journalism and also not surprised by Missy Reeves. She’s gotten away with her views for so long b/c she’s a charming sweetheart in person, but those Days are done. — Guy Wilson (@THEguywilson) June 25, 2020

On September 15, news broke that Reeves was leaving Days of our Lives for an undisclosed period of time and being replaced as Jennifer by Emmy-winning soap vet Cady McClain, late of All My Children (as Dixie), As the World Turns (as Rosanna) and The Young and the Restless (as Kelly). As you’d expect, viewers had… feelings about this. (You can read your fellow fans’ reactions here.)

