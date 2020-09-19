Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

When in doubt, the actress Instagrammed, “we dance out our feelings.”

To put it mildly, it has been a week. First Jerry Harris, a favorite from Netflix’s Cheer, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography. Then Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a champion of gender equality, passed away. And, of course, on top of it all, there’s still a looming and ever-present threat to all of our health.

It’s a lot, maybe especially for Days of our Lives’ Sarah, Linsey Godfrey. A survivor of sexual abuse herself, she was hard hit by the allegations against Harris. “I’m so devastated and ashamed I was a part of lifting him up,” she tweeted. (In our story published on September 18, you can read her full statement.)

But the soap vet, who previously played Caroline on The Bold and the Beautiful, found a way to end the week on a cathartic note — and she shared it with her followers on Instagram. “It’s been a hot minute since I’ve done a dancing video, so get ready for some!” she said with a laugh. “Dancing has always been a way for me to really get in touch with my body. Most of the time, I don’t care what it looks like, just how it feels.

“I do it before scenes,” she added, “and sometimes in between takes.”

Sometimes Godfrey even has a partner for her dance-offs: 6-year-old Aleda, her daughter with former significant other Robert Adamson (Noah, The Young and the Restless). “Ledy and I constantly have dance parties,” Godfrey said. “We dance out our feelings.”

