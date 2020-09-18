Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A criminal partnership revealed.

In the Days of our Lives extended spoiler video for the week of September 21 – 25, Melinda Trask returns to see justice for the death of her daughter Haley, Allie is put on the hot spot about her baby’s daddy, and Gwen is revealed to be in cahoots with Dr. Rolf. Plus, Marlena warns Claire to stay away from Jan Spears, letting her knowing Jan is a sociopath. However, that doesn’t appear to deter Claire from being drawn to her, which can’t lead to anything good. Fortunately, her former high school classmates are onto her games. Belle warns Phillip and Shawn that Jan is going to screw with them, and she’s going to use Claire to do it. Eli asks Lani if there is any way she can forgive him for arresting Kristen behind her back. To Kristen, Lani confides that she’ll never forgive Eli for betraying her. Could this be the end of their marriage? Justin is stunned when Bonnie pulls him into a kiss, and confides about it to Jack. Jack says it’s not like Justin has feelings for Bonnie. Justin, however, has a questionable look on his face. Is it Bonnie he’s drawn to, or her familiar face?

Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to learn what Tripp asks from Kayla. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube