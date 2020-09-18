Image: XT Arroyo/JPI

The allegations against Cheer’s Jerry Harris have left Sarah’s portrayer “furious” — and understandably so.

Fans of Netflix’s Cheer docuseries were sent into a tailspin on September 17 when spirited team member Jerry Harris was arrested and charged with the production of child pornography. Among those fans was Linsey Godfrey, who plays Sarah on Days of our Lives.

“Think of how we all supported and praised this monster,” she tweeted a day later. “I’m furious. This whole time… ”

My abuser was beloved in our community as well. Predators aren’t always in the shadows. https://t.co/9clohXZex0 — Linsey Godfrey (@linseygodfrey) September 18, 2020

The accusations against Harris, per the Chicago Tribune, originate from 14-year-old twin brothers, who allege that he harassed them online and in person multiple times when they were 13 and he was 19. One of the siblings has also claimed that Harris asked him for sex at two cheerleading competitions.

Though Harris has yet to be tried, Godrey — like many others — is “so devastated and ashamed that I was a part of lifting him up,” she wrote. “My abuser was beloved in our community as well.

“Predators,” she added, “aren’t always in the shadows.”

Earlier in the week, on Lymphoma Awareness Day (September 15), the actress, previously Caroline on The Bold and the Beautiful, shared her cancer battle. “A month before my 18th birthday, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma stage 3A,” she Instagrammed. “I underwent 12 rounds of chemotherapy over the course of six months. I actually shaved my head on my 18th birthday…

“It’s been over 13 years since I completed chemo and since I’ve been considered ‘cured’ of my cancer!” she continued. “Today we celebrate our fellow survivors… We also honor and remember those who lost their battle.” (You can read her full post below.)

