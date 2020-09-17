Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A telling run-in.

In the Days of our Lives extended spoiler video for the week of September 21 – 25, DA Melinda Trask, now played by Tina Huang, sets her sights on making the recently arrested Kristen DiMera pay for pushing her daughter Haley down the hospital steps resulting in her death. Allie is back in Salem, and everyone wants to know who the father of her baby is. Allie has a run-in with Tripp… could he be the father of her child? And Gwen pays a visit to her accomplice, Dr. Rolf, in prison. Did Rolf put her up to drugging Abigail, and why?

In a recap of what happened last week, John woke up from his coma and lashed out at Sami in anger, calling her a bitch. Marlena became concerned with his behavior, which was out of character for him. Ben dreamt of what his future with Ciara could have looked like. News of Ciara’s death continued to spread, and a broken-hearted Hope told Abe she may need some time off, but was determined to remain the interim commissioner because she wanted to see Vincent brought to justice. Later she began to wonder if Ciara could still be alive. Eli confronted and arrested Kristen, leaving Lani fuming that her husband betrayed her. Brady panics when he learns of Kristen’s arrest. Jan visited Claire and tried to get the troubled girl to open up to her, and Belle was furious to find her nemesis trying to befriend her daughter. And an old friend from Africa appeared in Salem to beg Father Eric to return with her to help her people.

Read the Days of our Lives spoilers to learn who gets pulled into a kiss. Then get your free daily soap-opera fix for Days of our Lives — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube