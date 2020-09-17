Days of our Lives Alum Bravely Faces Unspeakable Heartache: ‘I Was Dreading Today’
September 16 marked the first time that Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan) didn’t get to celebrate her mother’s birthday with her.
You could almost hear Chrishell Stause taking a deep breath before posting. “My beautiful mom would have been 62 today,” she Instagrammed on September 16. And though the actress, most recently Jordan on Days of our Lives, was still processing her mother’s July passing, she was determined to “try and celebrate her like I know she would want.
“I miss her an immeasurable amount,” she added, “but am so grateful she has made it very known she is still very much around me.”
Later in the day, Stause, a competitor in Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, returned to social media to share the glimmer of light that she’d found among the dark clouds overhead. “Today had been looming over me ever since I lost my mom,” she wrote, “because it’s her first birthday without her. I knew my mom would have been the first person to urge me to do Dancing With the Stars — she would have told me I would be the best one even though that is far from true.” (The Selling Sunset Realtor placed third to last following her first performance on September 14.)
Anyway, Stause went on, “she has sent me so many signs letting me know she is still with me, and I feel like knowing how much I was dreading today, it seems to have her touch on it that I am paired with Gleb Savchenko, whose birthday is also today. It gave me a reason to celebrate them both and laugh, and it’s all she would have wanted.”
In conclusion, the soap-hopper, who also played Amanda on All My Children and Bethany on The Young and the Restless, issued an apology that was altogether unnecessary. “Sorry to be overly sentimental today,” she said, “but I believe in signs and wanted to share. Happiest birthday to two of the best!”
