Days of our Lives Headwriter Explains Gwen’s Actions Which Left Viewers Scratching Their Heads
Sometimes, things don’t go as planned!
Viewers were downright stunned when Days of our Lives revealed that it was Gwen, not Gabi, who slipped Abigail a champagne Mickey. But as the truth continued to unfurl, fans went from shocked to confused before taking to social media with questions about what they’d just seen… questions which headwriter Ron Carlivati eventually stepped in to answer!
For months, Chad and Abigail — along with most viewers — have assumed that Abby-hating Gabi was the one who drugged her rival, pushing her not only over the edge but out of Chad’s arms and back into an out-of-state facility. Conveniently enough, this week saw Abby returning to Salem hot on the heels of Gabi’s exit. And no sooner was Chad reunited with his wife than the two of them began to question whether the fiery fashionista had, in fact, been responsible for their recent woes.
As often happens on soaps, the actual perpetrator was at that very moment reflecting on what she’d done. In newly-created flashbacks, we watched as Julie poured two glasses of champagne behind the bar before conveniently leaving them long enough for Gwen to empty a vial into one of the flutes. Julie then returned and served her patrons… which left fans with questions!
As @rmhmamim_heidi so succinctly put it on twitter, “How the hell did Gwen know what glass Abby would drink from?”
In a second tweet, he explained how things were originally supposed to go down: “It was written so that Abby and Chad both leave the table, then Julie brings/pours the champagne,” he shared. “Gwen has been watching, so she knows who is sitting where, she walks by and pours the vial in Abby’s glass, then Abby and Chad return to the table and drink.”
It was written so that Abby and Chad both leave the table, then Julie brings/pours the champagne, Gwen has been watching so she knows who is sitting where, she walks by and pours the vial in Abby’s glass, then Abby and Chad return to the table and drink.
— Ron Carlivati (@carlivatiron) September 10, 2020
Of course, there are still big questions lingering which we can only assume will be answered in the episodes to come. For example, what possible motivation could Gwen have had to drug Abigail? Is it merely a coincidence that months later, Jake would be revealed as Chad’s sibling? Or might Gwen — oblivious to the connection — simply have set her gold-digging sites on Chad, and pushed Abigail out of the picture? And all these months later, why the heck is Gwen still walking around town with the incriminating vial!
One thing’s for certain: Gwen should definitely be concerned about the fact that Julie — who is as nosy as she is beloved — has been eyeing her suspiciously. After all, with Gabi temporarily out of the picture, Julie needs to push someone’s buttons!
Got a theory as to why Gwen wanted Abigail out of the picture? Share it with us in the comments! Then hit the gallery below to read about 10 Salem residents we want back (some of whom, like Camila Banus’ Gabi, will soon be doing our bidding!).
