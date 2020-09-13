Image: Paul Skipper/JPI

Four years of reunions, danger, and drama for soap-hopper Julie Pinson.

September 13 marks the anniversary of Julie Pinson’s incarnation of Billie Reed on Days of our Lives. Pinson took over the role in 2004 and enjoyed a four year run as Kate Roberts’ long lost daughter who came to Salem as a former porn star, stripper, and drug addict. Billie would go on to fall in love with Bo Brady, reunite with her daughter, and work as a police officer, detective, ISA agent, head of security, and even the owner of Countess Wilhelmina Cosmetics.

The character of Billie Reed was originated by Lisa Rinna in 1992 and later played by Krista Allen. Rinna returned to Days of our Lives as Billie in between Allen and Pinson’s stints and again after Pinson’s 2008 exit. Pinson’s Billie resurfaced on September 13, 2004, when she turned up on Melaswen, the mysterious island where the Salem Stalker held several presumed dead Salemites.

More: The 25 top soap hoppers ranked

Billie’s return brought to light her and Bo’s daughter Georgia was alive and living in Salem under the name Chelsea Benson. The presence of Bo and Billie’s daughter created tension in Bo’s marriage with Hope especially when Chelsea accidentally killed her half-brother Zack in a car accident. Billie didn’t try to win Bo back, however. Instead, she got involved with Patrick Lockhart and Steve Johnson (when he had amnesia) and slept with Nick Fallon who was growing close with Chelsea.

During this time, Billie oversaw Salem University security and helped track down the campus rapist, Ford Decker. Billie lost her job after orchestrating the cover-up of Ford’s death at the sorority house. Victor Kiriakis offered her a position at the Titan offices in London and she left Salem in 2008.

More: Will & Sonny’s return to Salem

Julie Pinson started her daytime career on Port Charles playing Eve Lambert from 1997 – 2001. She went on to play Shiloh on The Young and the Restless in 2004 and then came to Days of our Lives that same year to play Billie Reed until February 5, 2008. Her last daytime role was as Janet Ciccone on As the World Turns from May 2008 until its last episode on September 17, 2010.

Pinson has been married to Billy Warlock since 2006. The couple was engaged twice before but reunited after Warlock reprised his role as Frankie Brady on Days of our Lives in 2005.

More: Characters who should worry about Jan Spears’ return

Billie was last seen in Salem in 2013 (played by Rinna), but could she return yet again? Look through our photo gallery of characters we’d like to see back on Days of our Lives (including Billie) and tell us your thoughts below. Get your free daily soap opera fix for Days of our Lives, and all other soaps delivered to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.