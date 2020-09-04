Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Could this be the end for Ciara?

In the Days of our Lives spoiler video for the week of September 7 – 11, Vincent speeds away in a car with Ciara as his prisoner, as Ben chases after them. Ben finally confronts Vincent at the Salem airport and demands to know where Ciara is. Suddenly there is a fiery explosion as Ben screams for Ciara.

In a recap of what happened last week, Sonny and Will said goodbye to Salem and moved to Arizona. Brady returned due to John being put in a medically induced coma. He was surprised when Kristen showed up in his hotel room and they had a romantic reunion, while Eli was stunned to learn Kristen had dropped Rachel off with her to look after. Tripp surprised his father Steve by returning, and Chad was equally surprised when Abigail was back in Salem. At the custody hearing, Sami called Victor Kiriakis and former teenage psychopath Jan Spears to testify against Nicole. Ciara woke up in a warehouse where Vincent, who kidnapped her, revealed he was in love with Abigail’s doula Wendy Taylor, who Ben murdered, and that’s why he wanted to see Ben suffer. Meanwhile, Marlena hypnotized Ben, who remembered Vincent drugged him and took Ciara.

Video: Days of our Lives/YouTube