One man’s revenge could be another man’s nightmare.

For soap opera fans watching today’s September 3 Days of our Lives episode, it was revealed that Vincent (Michael Teh) was not only working under Eve Donovan’s (Kassie DePaiva) orders, but he had a more sinister reason for wanting Ben Weston to kill Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal). Vincent filled his prisoner in and told Ciara the whole sordid story about Ben’s victim, Wendy Taylor (Denice Duff) being the woman he was in love with. He was sickened to see crime scene photos which, along with her death, haunted Vincent for years.

So, who was Wendy Taylor (Denice Duff) and how did she end up crossing paths with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson)? Back in November 2015, Ben had been holding a pregnant Abigail DiMera (Kate Mansi) at the Horton cabin when she went into labor. Not wanting to bring her to the hospital, Ben hired Wendy, who happened to be a midwife, and brought her to the cabin to help deliver Abigail’s baby, Thomas. After the baby was born, Ben took Wendy outside, shot her dead then buried her in the woods to cover his tracks. Ben believed the baby was his, so he cuffed Abigail to the bed and left with the boy. Thomas was later proved to be the son of Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Since Vincent clearly isn’t in his right mind, one would think he would kill Ciara to get back at Ben – or at the very least, would have captured Ciara earlier then forced Ben, through the brainwashing, to get the deed done once and for all. But this is a soap, and we need a rescue, so with Ben, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) on the hunt for Ciara, it’ll likely be the outcome that fans are hoping for.

As viewers of the NBC soap opera know, Wendy wasn't Ben's only victim during his reign as the Necktie Killer.