Ahead of Her Days of our Lives Return, Camila Banus Dares to Go (Nearly) Bare in Too-Hot-to-Handle New Photos
Image: Chris Haston/NBC
“Live boldly,” indeed!
The two words that best describe the series of photos that Days of our Lives‘ Camila Banus posted to Instagram on September 2 are as follows: Damn, girl! If she looked any hotter, the computer or cellphone on which you’re reading this article would currently have smoking rising from it.
“Live boldly!!!!” she captioned the black-and-white shots taken by Andrew L. Quesada. “Photograph yourself in public, dance in the rain, shake your tail feather!
“Live your best life — safely,” she added with a laugh. “Haven’t had a shoot in a long time, and it was amazing to be in front of [Quesada’s] camera yet again.”
Soon enough, Banus will be in front of the cameras again at Days of our Lives, too. After deciding to take a break from the NBC soap, she changed her mind and opted to return before Gabi had even left on screen. “I’m happy and grateful I have a home at Days of our Lives,” she told Soaps.com in August. “I have a home there that is not only the show but just the amazing people that make it happen.” (You can not only read but watch Banus’ full Soaps.com interview here.)
