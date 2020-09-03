Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

A new life and a new role for soap opera alum Chrishell Stause.

Former Days of our Lives actress Chrishell Stause (Jordan Ridgeway) has been in the spotlight since last November due to her public divorce from Young and the Restless alum and This Is Us star Justin Hartley (ex-Adam Newman; Kevin Pearson), which reportedly she learned about from a text message. Currently, she’s enjoying success on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset and has been selected as one of the contestants on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

In a recent interview with ET, Stause revealed that she has had some possible suitors reach out to her. She wouldn’t elaborate on names but shared, “There’s a few [people you might know], but I’m not going to tell you who.” The actress expressed that she’s looking forward to mingling but hasn’t quite taken the next step yet.

Mingling can wait since Stause has already started preparing for her Dancing With the Stars competition. She initially announced her part on the series via Instagram with a video captioned, “soon you can catch me in the BALLROOM on @dancingabc ! Equal parts EXCITED and TERRIFIED.”

She followed up with a photo from the set and gave soap opera fans a glimpse inside what it takes to be on the show. “I can feel pain in muscles I was not aware I possessed!! The dancing lesson I learned today: Whatever feels natural, do the opposite! THANK YOU for all the sweet comments & texts/messages!! I will TRY to not fall flat on my face, and if I do, you have my blessing to point and laugh.”

We wish Stause the best of luck against the other competitors, two of which also appeared in soaps, Anne Heche (Another World’s Vicky Hudson/Marley Love) and Jesse Metcalfe (i>Passions’ Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald). Incidentally, Stause also appeared as Bethany Bryant on Young and the Restless and as Amanda Dillon on All My Children.

