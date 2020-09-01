Alison Sweeney Recalls ‘Hard Emotional Scenes’ in Farewell Message to Days of our Lives ‘Son’ Chandler Massey
Days of our Lives mama will miss her onscreen son.
Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady) took to her Instagram account to post a couple of photos and bid a fond farewell to co-star Chandler Massey, who plays her onscreen son, Will Horton. Sweeney who is currently in quarantine, spoke about how lucky she has felt to work with Massey over the years and personalized the message by saying, “Chandler, you’re smart, funny, charming and supportive. You bring all that empathy and energy to every scene and I just can’t begin to tell you how much it’s meant to me.” She went on to use emojis to describe the type of scenes they’d shared often shared together and noted, “You were ready to commit to each moment and help make our work the best it can be.” Sweeney concluded the message with a simple statement, “I am so lucky and grateful you took on the role of Will.”
I’ve been so lucky to get to work with @therealcmassey over the years @nbcdays . Chandler, you’re smart, funny, charming and supportive. You bring all that empathy and energy to every scene and I just can’t begin to tell you how much it’s meant to me. Every scene – especially the hard, emotional ones (aren’t they all 😭or 🤬or 🤯? 😂😂) you were ready to commit to each moment and help make our work the best it can be. I am so lucky and grateful you took on the role of Will.
Massey also appeared on co-star Freddie Smith’s (Sonny Kiriakis) online talk show with his wife, Alyssa, to mark Will and Sonny’s Days departure. The show kicked off with Smith being jealous of Massey’s apartment before talked turned to some traveling Massey will be doing in his Tesla. The actors then discussed what it was like working together for over 10 years and pivoting out of the industry for a little while. Massey also took some questions, which revealed Massey and Smith didn’t actually experience leaving the show together. See the full interview below.
Video credit: Freddie & Alyssa YouTube