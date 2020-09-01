Image: Jill Johnson/JPI

Actors are gearing up to tape new Days of our Lives scenes.

In July, we reported that Days of our Lives would head back to production in September – and the actors of the NBC soap opera are on their way back to the studio to tape new scenes. One if which, is Paul Telfer, who posted an Instagram story today of his arrival back in order to bring us more of his Salem character, Xander Kiriakis. Even though the actor was wearing a face covering, it wasn’t hard to see that a happy smile was hidden behind it. Telfer simply caption the video, “Back at it #DAYSOFOURLIVES.” Some of his fans posted a screenshot on Twitter…

Not too long ago, Telfer, along with Linsey Godfrey, who plays his onscreen love Sarah Horton, assured fans that as far as they knew both would be back onscreen and weren’t going anywhere – more to the point, through the revolving door at Days of our Lives. In Soaps.com’s exclusive interview with Paul Telfer, the actor shared why he loves playing Xander and how the soap opera offered him “a large sum of money to be on standby in case this actor can’t make it.” The actor played a major character – a fan favorite – to which Telfer commented on prior to landing his current role, “I got paid even though they didn’t use me. Best job I ever had.”

Telfer also has kept busy with his new film, Green Rush, and shared photos and a video on Instagram with movie-goers back in May captioned, “Very excited to share the DOPE new INTERNATIONAL poster for GREEN RUSH.”

What do you want to see ahead for Telfer’s character? Discuss your requests for Xander in the comments and look through our photo gallery of Xander and Sarah’s recent reunion. Get your free daily soap opera fix for Days of our Lives, and all other soaps delivered to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.