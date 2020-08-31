Image: John Paschal/JPI

Saying goodbye to a beloved Salem couple…

This week will be a very sad one for fans of the Days of our Lives couple WilSon (Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis). Back in February news broke that Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey had been fired from the NBC soap opera. In late July, Smith updated soap opera fans with a list of final air dates for his character, as well as Massey’s, and now the time has come when WilSon will be leaving Salem behind for greener pastures…

Smith shared a heartfelt message on Instagram accompanied with a sneak peek photo of the characters on Tuesday September 1 with their backs facing the camera, arms wrapped around each other, that stated, “The Wilson exit is coming in just two days! I know it’s going to be sad to see us go, but I want to celebrate the beautiful love story we all created together!! Let’s focus on all of the positives and love that has been shared over the years. I can’t thank you all enough for your ongoing support!”

In Soaps.com’s exclusive interview with Freddie Smith, he teased Sonny and Will’s emotional exit and what a big moment it will be for the soap, as well as their fanbase, who he honored by saying, “They’re the whole reason that we were able to tell the story because if it wasn’t well-received and we didn’t build that fan base, I don’t think we would have made it nine years. So I just want to thank them for their loyalty to the characters and for being so passionate online.”

Prior to the interview, both actors spoke out about their firings with Smith referring to it as, “the ultimate burn,” as Massey chimed in that it would have been the right thing to do for the powers that be to have informed them of what was going to happen, “These are people we know and worked with and have a relationship with and really have a lot of love for. It just feels kind of shitty to be honest, to be dropped like that.”

While we wait for Wilson's last scenes to drop on Days of our Lives, take a look back at photos of 14 times Will Horton wore plaid in our gallery below