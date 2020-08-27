Image: Arlene Richie/JPI

Days of our Lives actor hopes his co-star returns.

In an exclusive video interview with Soaps.com, Robert Scott Wilson teased a wild story that would follow Ben and Ciara’s wedding. He was definitely not wrong. However, it seems Ben terrorizing his wife due to Eve’s brainwashing could lead to Victoria Konefal’s exit as Ciara Brady. In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest Wilson, talked about his co-star’s exit and if it’s truly the end of Cin’s love story.

To start with, Wilson expressed how proud he is of Konefal, saying he supports her decision to leave Days of our Lives “1,000 percent.” While he hopes her career takes off, “If for some reason she doesn’t crack something good, I hope we can pick up where we left off, because we’ve got something special.”

Even though he expects big things for her, Wilson knows he will miss his onscreen wife. Calling Konefal his partner in crime on Days of our Lives, he said, “The story of Ben and Ciara made history. We came, we saw, and I feel as if we conquered in a short amount of time.”

When it comes to the possibility of recasting the role of Ciara, Wilson noted the new actress would have big shoes to fill, but he knows the show has to go on. However, he mused, “I don’t think that would be the move right now, to recast her. I think it should breathe a little bit and see what happens. Maybe she comes back.”

In regards to those reeling over Konefal’s exit, Wilson praised the writers and producers while urging fans to, “Trust the process.” He finished by saying, “We’re going to miss Victoria in the time being. But, like I said, hopefully she pops back in and stays a familiar face in Salem. That’s the goal. We’ll see.”

What do you think will happen with Ciara? Would you accept a recast or are you holding out hope Victoria Konefal returns?